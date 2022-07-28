Christopher Ward C63 shrinks to 36mm and gains eye-popping colour options

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you missed out on the colourful Rolex Oyster Perpetuals launched last year and don't fancy paying the inflated retail prices to bag a pre-owned model, then Christopher Ward's latest launch could be just up your street.

The new limited edition 36mm C63 Sealander Automatic is inspired by the colours of Swiss topography and English flora, the 36mm is available in four shades: Lucerne Blue, Jura Green, New Forest Yellow, and Acer Red.

Each colour will be available in a limited edition run of just 200 pieces, so if you see one you like - you better act fast.

I think they look stunning and have a personal soft spot for the green-dialled model.

This launch is also the first time Christopher Ward has released a more compact model. In my opinion, a 36mm case is perfect for any gender, and smaller watches are massively on trend at the moment.

At 36mm, the Light-catcher case is ideal for watch-lovers who hark back to the smaller cases of old. Turn the watch over, and the exhibition back shows the beautifully worked rotor of the elaboré-finished Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement inside, while further inspection lets you see deeper into the intricate machinery.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

As with the 39mm Sealander Automatic, the polished lacquer dial plays host to top-brushed, diamond-polished indexes filled with Super-LumiNova Grade X1 BL C1 for visibility in low light. But here, you’ll also find the new twin-flags logo – contrasting with those pop-out colours.

The hand-set is also filled with lume, while the date window at 6 o’clock provides extra information and adds visual symmetry.

The 36mm C63 Sealander Automatic may look playful, but it's built for serious adventure. Not only can it withstand a beating thanks to its serious Swiss engineering, but it is also waterproof to 150m.

This watch features Christopher Ward's quick-release straps and bracelets. You will receive a free, limited edition coloured leather strap to match the dial of your choice when you buy it on either a bracelet (for £770) or vintage oak strap (for £635). (opens in new tab)

Available at Christoper Ward now (opens in new tab).

Oh, and for those of you who prefer slightly more understated watches, the 36mm C63 Sealander Automatic is also available with either a black or white dial. These models are not limited and are priced from £770.