Huge Rolex update includes new Submariner, Sky-Dweller, Datejust and more

Rolex has announced a huge new range of references across its Submariner, Sky-Dweller, Datejust and Oyster Perpetual ranges.

These include seven new references of Submariner Date with a slightly larger 41mm case and new movement, one reference of 41mm Submariner No-Date, a new 41mm Oyster Perpetual replacing the 39mm option, and five colourful new references of 36mm Oyster Perpetual.

The highlight of the collection is the new 41mm Submariner, which updates the iconic dive watch for the first time since 2012. It’s a single millimetre larger than its now-discontinued predecessor and is available in seven references.

(Image credit: Rolex)

These includes two in Oystersteel with black dials (one with a black bezel and one with green), plus a pair of two-tone models in Oystersteel and yellow gold (one with a blue dial and bezel, one with a black dial and bezel), a pair of yellow gold references (one with a black dial and bezel, one with blue), and a white gold reference with a black dial and blue bezel.

These are joined by a single reference of no-date Submariner 41, which has a black bezel and dial.

What’s interesting to note here is that there is no green version of the new 41mm Submariner, which could see that reference of the 40mm predecessor, known affectionately as the Hulk, become even more desirable on the secondhand market.

All references of the new Submariner 41 have bezels made from Cerachrome, with markings in either PVD gold or platinum. All are also powered by Rolex’s new calibre 3235 automatic mechanical movement, which has a 70-hour power reserve and a proprietary Chronergy escapement. Water resistance is 300 metres.

The Submariner 41 range is joined by the equally new Oyster Perpetual 36 collection, complete with a handful of colourful new dials, and a larger Oyster Perpetual 41 that replaces the 39mm model. All are powered by Rolex’s new calibre 3230 movement, as shared by the new Submariner No-Date.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Five new dial colours for the Oyster Perpetual include candy pink, yellow, green, coral red and turquoise.

Just two references of the 41mm model will be offered at launch, both in stainless steel with Oyster straps. One has a black dial with white gold markers and hands, while the other has a silver sunray dial with yellow gold markers and hands.

Rolex’s most low-key model, the Oyster Perpetual is now offered with case sizes of 26, 31, 34, 36 and 41mm.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Next up is the new Sky-Dweller, which comes with an Oysterflex bracelet for the first time, marking the debut of a Rolex from the company’s Classic category to feature the elastomer strap. The black rubber strap is paired to an 18 ct yellow gold 42mm case with black dial, yellow gold markers and hands, and a calibre 9001 movement.

The strap also features Rolex’s Glidelock extension system for on-the-go adjustments to maintain a comfortable fit.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Finally, Rolex has announced four new references of Datejust 31, featuring white Rolesor, which combines Oystersteel and 18 ct white gold. The highlight of the collection features an aubergine sunray dial with a bezel set with 46 diamonds. The other three have the same case and strap, but with dials of mint green sunray, white lacquer, and dark grey sunray, all with a fluted bezel in 18 ct white gold. All are equipped with the calibre 2236 movement, which has 55 hours of power reserve.

Everything mentioned in this article is available to order from Rolex from 2 September.