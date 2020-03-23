Cheap Origin broadband deal delivers fast and reliable internet at a low price

In these uncertain times where more people than ever are finding themselves working from home, having a reliable and fast internet connection is crucial, with a quality broadband deal making all the difference both in terms of staying productive and staying well entertained.

Which is why this discounted broadband deal from Origin stood out to us here at T3 — it delivers fast and reliable internet for a low monthly price point. And, for a limited time right now, that low price point is even lower for the first three months.

The package in question is Origin's Superfast Fibre Booster, which delivers a 36Mbps internet connection (hello 4K HDR streaming from Disney+!) for £21.99. That introductory price drop, though, means that for the first three months that price drops to just £17.99. The package also includes Origin's all-in-hub hub for free as well.

The full details of the broadband deal can be viewed below:

4G home broadband: compare deals and plans on flexible internet

Origin Superfast Fibre Booster Deal | 36Mbps internet speed | £17.99 for 3 months (£21.99 after) | 18-month contract | Available now

£21.99 per month for fast internet is a good deal on its own, however a price of £17.99 is even better, which is exactly what this Origin broadband deal delivers for three months of its 18-month contract. Origin's all-in-one hub is included for free, too, as well as the suppliers no hidden charge promise.View Deal

If you like the idea getting cheap and fast internet over the next three months but fancy a broadband deal from a different supplier, then be sure to check out the absolute top packages available today below.

T3's broadband comparison tool is so useful as it allows you to search for deals by your postcode, allowing you to immediately see what packages are available. Deals can then be filtered by a variety of useful criteria, including price, contract length, and internet speed delivered.