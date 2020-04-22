4G Home Broadband: the best deals on this portable internet solution

4G home broadband could be the ideal solution to a number of internet based qualms. Can't get regular broadband installed in your home? Move around a lot? Need something temporary? Here's the way to do it.

At its core, this is a lot like regular broadband. It provides an internet connection throughout your house that you can connect to from multiple devices. However, it operates in a completely different way, giving it some unique features.

4G home broadband runs entirely off 4G signals (what a surprise!). That means you don't need a phone line installed and you don't need to be anchored to a Ethernet location.

These 4G routers can be taken anywhere there is a plug and require absolutely no set-up - perfect for temporary homes, places unable to receive broadband or those who can't get internet due to the on-going pandemic.

So it's portable, flexible and can provide you with the speeds you need around the house...but is it right for you? Read on to find out more about 4G home broadband deals and whether it's the choice you you plump for.

See the best SIM only deals currently available

What is 4G home broadband?

In a nutshell, 4G home broadband is where a SIM card is put into a router. This operates in a very similar fashion to the way your phone's data connections work. In this sense, you're connecting via the air rather than cables like with regular internet.

The router helps to amplify the connection allowing you to get faster speeds, better latency and connect far more devices.

4G home broadband deals:

Three Home Broadband with Huawei AI Cube | 24-month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £25 a month

Of all the available 4G home broadband deals, this feels like the best one out there. It costs £32 a month but provides an unlimited data cap. It comes from the Three network and provides connections for up to 64 devices. Oh...and its a speaker...and a personal assistant (there's a lot going on). You can get a shorter 12 month contract at a higher price.View Deal

EE Mobile Broadband with 4GEE Home Router | 18-month contract | 100GB data | £35 a month

EE has one factor going for it above all the other providers - its speed. As the UK's fastest 4G network, EE is going to supply you with the quickest 4G home broadband. It comes with a massive range of options, ranging well into the 500GB data regions and even 1-month rolling plans.View Deal

O2 Pocket Hotspot Pro Netgear M1 | 36 month contract | 75GB data | £39.84 a month

O2 is by no means the cheapest network on this list but it has a lot of factors going for it. Not only is it one of the fastest options out there, it is also the one with the most customisation available and probably the most high-tech with on-going updates on the screen.View Deal

Vodafone GigaCube | 18 month contract | £50 upfront | Unlimited data | £50 a month

Like Three, Vodafone offers unlimited data caps. You can go for less data at a lower price, get 5G connections or lower your contract length, all depending on how much you're willing to pay. In essence, Vodafone offers a faster but more expensive version of what Three has.View Deal

See all of the Three broadband deals - from 5G to mobile

How does 4G home broadband compare to regular internet?

These two forms of internet differ quite drastically. With 4G home broadband, there is no installation process, simply requiring you to plug in and go. This means it can be taken anywhere there's a plug or moved around the house.

4G home broadband plans tend to offer more customisation in terms of price, contract length and more. However, what 4G home broadband has in terms of flexibility, it loses in reliability and in speed compared to fibre internet.

Commit to regular broadband deals and you'll have to pay to get it set-up but then you'll experience reliable speeds and connections and in most cases, slightly faster speeds than 4G home broadband.

Obviously there is also the factor that these kind of internet plans can't throw in add-ons like broadband and TV deals or other more enhanced packages.

How fast is 4G internet going to be?

There is no concrete answer to this and it completely depends on a number of variables. However, under a rough estimate, 4G home broadband will come between ADSL and fibre broadband.

It will be enough for working, light gaming, HD streaming and more but may start to struggle when you push up into big downloads and exports. EE does offer the fastest speeds and if you live in a 5G area, this could be the fastest form of internet available, exceeding fibre.

If you live in an area with poor 4G connections, you will see a major decrease in speeds.

Will my internet be capped?

This completely depends on which package you choose to go with. While there is a wide range of unlimited data 4G home broadband plans, not all of them are. Many will offer varying amounts of data.

Three is the stand out option when it comes to unlimited, closely followed by Vodafone and its Gigacube plans. EE and O2 lag behind with pricier options and the best value deals being on lower caps.

Can I get 5G home broadband?

Yes...! If you live in the right area. 5G is still a limited form of connection and is mostly found in larger cities. Whether or not you can get it depends on which network you choose to go with.

Three and Vodafone offer SIM plans that are both 4G and 5G compatible. That means if you go with either of them you're speeds will change depending where you live. EE on the other hand will require buying a specific 5G plan.

You can see the full list of 5G locations on each network's sites:

- EE

- O2

- Three

- Vodafone