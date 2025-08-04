This pocket-sized black box delivers WiFi 7 and 5G on the move

Quick Summary Netgear has launched a Wi-Fi 7 version of its Nighthawk M-series 5G hotspots. It's a very high-spec, high-performance mobile router for the most demanding data users.

We've been very impressed by Netgear's Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 routers, such as the Nighthawk RS700S , and now there's a mobile version for digital nomads, mobile teams and the most data-demanding travellers. The Nighthawk M7 Pro Mobile Router MR7450 is designed for three key tasks: to provide high-speed connectivity on the move, as a primary home connection, and as a fallback for wired connectivity when you can't afford an outage.

The M7 Pro can roam on 5G across over 125 countries and supports up to 64 devices over an area of up to 1,000 square feet, thanks to its multi-directional MIMO antenna.

Nighthawk M7 Pro (MR7450): key features and pricing

The Nighthawk M7 Pro runs on three frequency bands with dual-band concurrent operation: 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz. In Wi-Fi 7 mode, it's capable of delivering speeds of up to 5.8Gbps.

The M7 Pro has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port and connects to both 5G and 4G LTE networks, with 5G speeds of up to 6Gbps where available. There's a removable 5,040mAh Lithium-ion battery delivering up to 13 hours of continuous connectivity and there's a USB-C port with up to 10Gbit/s performance.

In terms of power and performance the M7 Pro shares a lot with its high-spec stationary siblings, and unfortunately, another of the things it has in common with those devices is its relatively high price: the RRP is £899.99 (about €1,030 / AU$1,843). In the US, it's available on contract with AT&T rather than as a standalone purchase.

But while it's undeniably expensive, the Nighthawk M7 Pro is also very future-proof. Wi-Fi 7 is so young that the likes of Apple's MacBooks don't support it yet; they have Wi-Fi 6E. That makes this an investment that's likely to last a very long time.