Cheap JBL wireless headphone deal: $50 off JBL LIVE 500BT wireless headphones at Newegg

A deal for the audiophiles out there. if you're a fan of JBL and love professional audio quality sound, these are a pair of headphones you need to check out. Imagine JBL's signature sound packed into a wireless headset only toss in voice assistant compatability!

The JBL LIVE 500BT wireless headphones reproduce the same great audio you expect from a JBL product with 50mm drivers to deliver the truest audio. It wouldn't be a great deal though without the added bonus of being able to use your favorite voice assistant with these headphones. Talk with Amazon Alex or Google Voice with the push of a button on the headphones. You can use the JBL App along with the headphones to setup your preferred voice assistant.

Another great feature to these headphones is the Ambient Aware button. With the touch of a button, the headphones will increase the ambient sound you'd hear with the headphones off, providing you with more awareness of your environment. They even have TalkThru technology which drops the music level down while you talk with your friends. That's right, you never have to remove these headphones.

This is an excellent wireless headset for anyone who's constantly on the move or has an active lifestyle. If you just can't go on without your own personal soundtrack, check these headphones out and save yourself some money over at Newegg. At only $99 – a $50 discount – the JBL LIVE 500BT wireless headphones are an absolute steal. Don't miss out on this one.

JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Headphones Features

JBL Signature Sound – 50mm drivers and a sound signature that can be found in most famous venues all around the world

Voice Assistant Compatible – play your favorite playlist, text your friends, check the weather and more with Google Voice or Amazon Alexa

play your favorite playlist, text your friends, check the weather and more with Google Voice or Amazon Alexa Ambient Aware & TalkThru Technology – stay in touch with your surroundings while listening to your tunes

Long Battery Life – listen all day with 30 hours of battery life off only 2 hours of charging

listen all day with 30 hours of battery life off only 2 hours of charging Hands-free Calls – stay in touch and manage calls with the on-ear call buttons

Wireless & Wired – plug in anytime to recharge and keep on jamming to your favorite tunes without interruption

