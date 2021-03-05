Cheap Airpod and Airpods Pro deals: up to $50 off at Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event

Shoppers hoping to find the best deal on Airpods and AirPods Pro earbuds should head on over to Best Buy ASAP. Now up to $40 off, you can get a sweet deal on a pair of Apple's latest wireless earbuds to kick the year off right.

Best Buy has you covered with their Apple Shopping Event, a follow up to their Apple Sale Event, Find great savings and impressive deals on MacBooks, iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.

Apple Shopping Event

Offering some of the best savings of the year on Apple's most popular tech, shoppers will find deals on AirPods, iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more. Save upwards of 30% on select products for a limited time.

Offering some of the best AirPod deals and best AirPod Pro deals you'll find today, Best Buy's Apple Sale Event is a great last chance for Apple fans to score a deal before Christmas.

Apple's line of AirPods earbuds are all receiving price cuts, with the AirPods now a hefty $40 off until midnight tonight. While it isn't the largest discount the AirPods have seen, it's the closest and offers a great price for the noise cancelling buds.

If you're hoping to upgrade to the AirPods Pro model, you can save just as much. Best Buy is taking $50 off AirPods Pro earbuds, which brings the AirPods Pro to their best price of the year.

Apple AirPods Pro w/ Wireless Charging Case Now: $199.99 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $50 (20%)

The latest pair of Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are getting a modest $50 price drop during Best Buy's Apple Sale Event. The best price we've seen all year, grab the while they're hot!View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case Now: $159.99 | Was: $199.99 | Savings: $40 (20%)

The best deal today on AirPods, save $40 on a pair of Apple's latest AirPod wireless earbuds. Powered by the new H1 chip, these AirPods are easier to connect and use than ever before. Includes a wireless charging case for all day listening on the go.View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case Now: $129.99 | Was: $159.99 | Savings: $30 (18%)

Step down to the non-wireless charging case model and save $30 for a limited time at Best Buy. Obviously, the wireless charging case offer is a better deal but if that runs out, the old fashioned way of charging is always an option.View Deal

