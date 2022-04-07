Apple TV Plus' best series just got a second season

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Severance season one comes to a close this Friday with "The We We Are," leaving fans of the show as lost as an abandoned Innie. But all is not lost. Apple TV+ has announced that the show will be returning for a second season.

If you haven't been watching what I have called the best show on Apple TV+, now is time to get up to date. The show is directed by Ben Stiller and stars Adam Scott as Mark Scout, the team leader of the Micro Data Processing team at Lumon Industries. Like the rest of the team, Mark has undergone a severance procedure to separate his memories of work and home life, so that he won't remember his home life while at work, and vice versa.

Friday's final episode in season one sees the team uncover some troubling revelations at Lumon and is likely to have us pining for season two. We're likely to be waiting a while though, as there's no date as yet.

Severance for me was an unexpected delight. I liked Adam Scott in Parks and Recreation and Party Down, and the addition of Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken was enough to tempt me in. What I didn't expect was the dark undertones of Lumon Industries, the stunning cinematography and the combination of mid-century, 80s and modern-day styling that gives the show an otherworldly feel.

I'm most pleased though that I wasn't alone in loving the show and that it now means we will get to see more. Perhaps I'll need to look into that severance procedure to pass the time before it arrives.