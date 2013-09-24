Apple breaks iPhone sales record

Apple sold more than nine million iPhones over the weekend, the company has revealed.

According to the company, it sold a record-breaking number of iPhones over the weekend, following the launch of the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c.

That figure almost doubled the five million handsets sold when the iPhone 5 launched last year.

Apple did not provide an exact breakdown of how many handsets each model sold. According to figures from the US, the iPhone 5s outsold the cheaper iPhone 5c by three times.

Apple, however, did confirm that it had sold out of the top-end iPhone 5s model.

“This is our best iPhone launch yet - more than nine million new iPhones sold - a new record for first weekend sales,” said Apple's chief executive, Tim Cook.

"The demand for the new iPhones has been incredible, and while we've sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5s, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly.

“We appreciate everyone's patience and are working hard to build enough new iPhones for everyone.”

Apple's next big event is expected to see the unveiling of new iPads and the release date of OS X Mavericks. Reports have pointed towards an event on October 15th.