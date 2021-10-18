Amazon Gifting Week: get your Christmas shopping done early with these deals

The holiday deals and promotions are starting early this year with the kick off of Gifting Week at Amazon! Amazon Gifting Week is your chance to get your hands on some great deals in preparation for Christmas.

This year, the UK and US are both experiencing a supply chain issue due to our increased demand for products now that we’re out of lockdown. To avoid the stress of last minute shopping or finding your gift ideas are sold out, we recommend getting your Christmas shopping done early – read our full article on this here .

Bestselling brands included in Amazon’s Gifting Week are Phillips, BaByliss, Edinburgh Gin, Baylis & Harding and Pantene, to name a few. If you’re wanting to get your Christmas shopping done early, you’ve got a week to bag these great deals and get a head start on your present buying!

To view the full Gifting Week discounts, click the link above. If you want a few ideas on what you can buy your loved ones, we’ve highlighted our favourite categories below for you to shop from.

Amazon Gifting Week Beauty Gift Sets deals

Amazon is a great destination for beauty products, including gift sets and advent calendars. Their extensive range of beauty covers skincare, pampering, lip balms, shower essentials and haircare for both men and women. In the Gifting Week sale, Amazon has products from leading brands including Elemis, L’Oréal Paris, Burt’s Bees, Sanctuary Spa and Cath Kidston. These gift sets make great stocking fillers or Secret Santa presents for those who love beauty.

Amazon Gifting Week Personal Care Appliances deals

For the latest personal care appliances, Amazon Gifting Week has amazing discounts on products including electric toothbrushes, hairdryers, straighteners, shavers and more. Perfect for men and women, these deals have some of the best prices with up to 74% off individual products!

