6 mistakes everyone makes with their vacuum cleaner

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you favour cordless convenience or corded power, the vacuum cleaner is a household essential. According to some estimates, the average household generates 20 kilos of dust per year so without vacuum cleaners, you'd be wondering around with dust up to your knees after a terrifyingly short period of time. This leads to worse allergies, if you're a sufferer, and it also just doesn't look very nice to be quite honest. Vacuuming is something a lot of people enjoy – no really, they do – but even if you don't, you must admit you prefer your home to be clean rather than filth-ridden and disgusting. Or at least I hope you do.

There is not much that can go wrong with your vacuum cleaner, so long as you were sensible and bought something from one of our vac buying guides. However, there are some simple vacuum cleaner mistakes you can make, that will make your life more difficult than it needs to be. That's what we're here to help you avoid with this short but handy list.

Anyway, speaking of vacuum cleaner buying guides, as I was just now, T3's main two of these are best vacuum cleaner and best cordless vacuum cleaner. However, we have a vac list for practically every cleaning need, should you want to dig deeper. Robots, handheld, Dyson, Shark, car vacs… you name it, we have a list of it. After all, nature may abhor a vacuum, but we love a good vacuum cleaner.

1. Not using the right attachment for the job

Admittedly it can be hard knowing where to start, sometimes (Image credit: Ufixt)

An extreme example of this would be attempting to clean the deep pile carpet of a massive ballroom, using only the crevice tool. That sounds like a bad dream, and is probably not something anyone has ever done in real life, although I did once have to clean my entire flat with a handheld Dust Devil, as that was the only vac available to me at the time.

All too many people, however, do not use the full range of attachments that come with their vac. It's particularly crazy not to use the small powered brush for upholstery, but there are also those who are just too damn lazy to switch to the soft brush for dusting surfaces. I suspect a lot of owners of premium Dyson cordless vacs don't use the hard floor-specific head, and just stick to the multi-purpose one, too. The reason I suspect that is because I do it myself, but that spongy hard floor head is much better for that task than the standard one.

I must also admit that I don't think I've ever used a crevice tool for anything, ever. However, if you like nice clean crevices, I expect it's a must.

2. Not cleaning your filters or emptying your bin regularly

Yes, I know nobody wants to do this, but if you have filters that need cleaning, you really should clean them. Otherwise, cleaning performance will gradually degrade and the overall life of your beloved vac will likely be diminished. if you or anyone else in your household have allergies, this is particularly important.

If you have a vacuum where the filters need to be replaced, you should do this as well. Although a better solution would probably be to buy a better vac, with cleanable filters as well.

Regular bin emptying is also a must. If your bin is bagless, this should be easy enough, and there's no excuse for not doing it. With bagged vacs it can be extremely tempting to leave emptying for as long as possible, while your bag swells to the size of the Hindenberg, filled with dirt that in some cases may date back to the late 2010s. Resist this foul temptation, however: again, partly because your cleaning prowess will be greatly reduced as the suction is blocked by your clogged bag. But mainly because it's just really gross.

3. Not using the headlight

Eww. (Image credit: Dyson)

If your vac has a light built in – or a bleedin' laser, in the case of Dyson's V15 Detect – keeping it on is a must, although what it reveals every time, if it's any good, will probably shake you to the core. How can it be that you vacuumed only two days ago, and yet under the sideboard in the hall there is already enough dust and muck to fill a shoebox? I don't know, but it's best that you see it, so you can deal with it (again). Be brave.

4. Not charging your cordless vac after every use

Clunk click, every trip (Image credit: Dyson)

Imagine the nightmare scenario. You have just dropped a Kilner jar filled with Rice Crispies. It's smashed and the cereal is everywhere. You race to your expensive cordless vac from Dyson, Shark or Miele and return, ready to do battle. But you haven't been plugging it in after using it, and after 2 seconds of vacuuming, the battery runs out. Happy now, are you? Well are you?!

Seriously, the battery life on cordless vacs is not great, especially if you are like me and always use it on the Turbo Max Super Speed setting. It is foolhardy in the extreme to not recharge after each use.

Most cordless vacs come with a wall dock that keeps your vac neatly stored between uses and charges it up. It really is worth the small amount of effort it takes to install this, but if you can't be bothered, do remember to plug it in with the cable after each cleaning duty.

5. Trying to vacuum the next room, while you're still plugged in to the last one

Your vacuum cleaner's cable may be wrong, but this approach always leads to tears. Or, if not to tears, at least to getting to the far corner of the room and not quite being able to reach it, then trying to stretch the hose and tube to their absolute fullest extent, and then the plug gets pulled out of the socket in the other room anyway, and you realise what a fool you've been, again.

The other classic cable mistake is not standing well back as you press the cable retracting button. On some more upmarket vacs, failing to take evasive measures while doing this can result in severe shin bruising, plus accidental self-whipping with electrical flex. On the flip side, there are few things more depressing than an older vac, where the retracting spring mechanism has become exhausted, and your cable is spooled painfully slowly back into your vacuum, with the exhausted and listless air of an elderly dog. Sad.

6. Buying a robot vac and expecting it to do everything

Robots are amazing – but they can't do your stairs (Image credit: Roborock)

The best robot vacuum cleaners are fairly miraculous devices nowadays, but they still can only do flat floors with minimal stuff left lying around on them. They also aren't amazing at doing edges and corners, or around larger obstacles. So for cleaning stairs, surfaces, edges, corners and more, you will still need an old-fashioned vac that you have to push around by hand. Sorry about that.