3 mistakes everyone makes with their coffee machine

I was recently at the launch of a new coffee machine by a big brand and their marketing manager said to me, "Some customers buy our machines and then return them, because they think the machine will make amazing coffee every time with no input from them at all." I'm paraphrasing, but that was the gist of it. Of course, people spending hundreds or even thousands of $ or £ on an espresso machine might quite reasonably expect the machine to do all the work for them, but the technology doesn't quite exist yet.

Coffee makers – particularly the best espresso machines but more expensive and advanced bean-to-cup machines too – are splendid devices, but they can't turn crap beans and water into great coffee by magic, and they have a number of adjustable settings for a reason. Even pour over or pod coffee machines can benefit from some input from you, although these methods are more forgiving than the espresso method.

The good news is that, despite the way it's sometimes presented, making coffee is not a form of alchemy that only a select handful of people can ever hope to understand. Sure, making perfect coffee every time takes a lot of effort. However, making better coffee is usually a matter of correcting three simple mistakes.

1. Using unfiltered water

Your coffee machine's new best friend (Image credit: Brita)

For many years, I thought filter jugs were something of a scam. In most cases, they will not make undrinkable water safe and in most of the Western world, the water coming out of the taps is perfectly quaffable anyway.

I still don't use a water filter jug due to any health concerns but I had something of a double revelation when I got my Brita Style a few years ago. Firstly, it meant I didn't need to descale my kettle so frequently – and the same went for whatever coffee machine I was using at the time. Result, right? I know a guy whose coffee machine once got so scaled up, it exploded. Imagine that.

Even better, the taste of coffee improved immediately and noticeably. And also tea, herb tea and anything else made using water; even carbonated water from a SodaStream. There was also no longer a dubious looking film of scum on top of every hot beverage I consumed which, again, a plus.

So if you are using a coffee machine, and particularly if you live in hard water area, a water filter jug is not so much a luxury as an essential. Unless you really enjoy that limescale-and-mild-chlorine flavour, of course. Personally, even when a coffee machine has a filter built in, I think it is still worth filling its tank using a water filter jug.

2. Not adjusting your coffee machine's settings

Don't be afraid to twiddle some knobs or peruse some settings menus (Image credit: DeLonghi )

A lot of users are understandably a little intimidated by the settings on their coffee machine, particularly if it's of the espresso or bean to cup variety. However, there is no reason to be afraid – you can't poison yourself by altering a setting or two, and you can always return to the default settings if it goes wrong.

The key to this is to make small adjustments to one or at most two settings at a time, make a coffee and see what it tastes like? Is it much better than before you adjusted the machine? Great. Is it worse? Probably best put that setting back to how it was and try something else, then.

The most important setting to fiddle with when making espresso – and believe me, this does become a compulsion after a while – is the fineness of the grind. That could be on your bean to cup machine, or on your standalone coffee grinder – obviously, if you buy pre-ground, you're a bit stuck.

Putting it as simply as I can, if your coffee is weak and pissy, the grind is probably not fine enough. If it tastes bitter and burnt, it's probably too fine. Do not wang your grinder setting from 1 to 7 in a single move in an effort to address this. Instead, gradually inch it along and see how the coffee improves – or not, as the case may be – after each small adjustment. Soon enough, you'll have the perfect grind setting.

You can also try adjusting things such as dose, extraction time or volume and water temperature, although these are likely to give less of a profound effect than the grind setting.

Some machines for the British market seem to deliberately use water that is too hot, 'because UK customers like it that way', so this may be worth looking at if your coffee is consistently bitter or, indeed, simply too hot. It should be about 90-92ºC at most. Obviously if you find a cooler setting makes a cup of coffee that tastes better to you, you'll have to get into the habit of drinking it slightly faster before it goes cold.

UK machines also tend to dispense very large coffees as, again, Brits like a huge vat of coffee, of a morning. If this is the case with your machine, reducing the amount of coffee dispensed is usually a sure-fire way to get better-tasting coffee.

Don't be afraid to play with settings – you can always return to the originals if it all goes horribly wrong. I'm kidding; it shouldn't go wrong.

3. Using crap beans

Mmm, beans. Please note that this is not the correct way to serve coffee – you need to grind the beans and pass water through them (Image credit: Beanz.com by Sage)

If you upgrade your coffee machine, use a water filter jug and have played with the settings, and are still not getting the kind of coffee you want, try some different types of bean. This is such an obvious point, but so many people seem to just buy the first bag of beans they see, based on price or the packaging, and then never change their brand – or keep on changing it, at random. How do they know there isn't a type of bean that suits them much better?

An online coffee subscription service such as Sage's Beanz or Lavazza's Roast & Ground is one easy way to do this, but you could also just work your way through the selection at your local supermarket, if it's of any size.

It's not necessarily the case that you have to spend more to get beans that are better suited to your taste. Some coffee lovers may indeed find they prefer an Ethopian blend with overtones of blueberry cheesecake, but some just need to find a bean that 'tastes like coffee', and stick to it.