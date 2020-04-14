The best touchscreen gloves in 2020: stay connected all the time

Let’s face it – staying in touch with friends and family has never been more important. Here at T3 we consider ourselves rather adept at multitasking, which is why we decided it’s high time to take a look at the best touchscreen gloves. Whether you’re doing a spot of gardening or getting your daily exercise fix with a brisk walk to the park, you'll still be able to stay connected.

We're pleased to report that touchscreen gloves have evolved beyond all recognition. No longer do they look or feel heavy or cumbersome (with the added downside of a total inability to keep out the cold). Today’s touchscreen gloves are stylish and supple, incorporating the latest tech in a way which means we can still talk, text and tap without having to risk a nasty case of frostbite. Here are the pairs your digits are dreaming of.

So what are the best touchscreen gloves? There's one key thing to consider before hitting the Buy button: fingers. While some of the best touchscreen gloves are entirely conductive across all fingers, some are conductive only on the pads of thumbs and index fingers. That might seem limited, but in practice, that’s all you really need to access your phone on the go. However, if you want to type with your gloves on, you’re going to need to find fully conductive gloves that enable you to use all your fingers on the touchscreen.

Whatever you decide, here are the best touchscreen gloves available right now.

The best touchscreen gloves to buy now

1. The North Face Men's Etip Pamir Windstopper Gloves A touchscreen glove that keeps warmth at the forefront Specifications Best for: Everything Fabric: 100% Polyester Sizes: S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: 10 Reasons to buy + Thermal + Allow easy finger movement Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re after a decent all-round pair of touchscreen gloves that you can wear on your way to work or out and about, these ones are perfect. Featuring windproof technology thanks to The North Face’s specialist Windstopper fabric, your hands will remain warm, yet free enough to carry out everyday activities easily, including answering your phone.

With the conductible material incorporated in all ten digits, doing what you need to do on any smart device while keeping your hands toasty and warm will never have been easier – definitely a reason to put these North Face gloves at the top of our list.

2. Marmot Women’s Connect Touchscreen Glove A warm and flexible glove that offers touchscreen compatibility Specifications Best for: Winter walks Fabric: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: Index finger and thumb Reasons to buy + Warm, yet flexible + Wind resistant Today's Best Deals $30 View at Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re looking for an everyday glove that you can put on no matter where you’re going or what you’re doing, you can’t go wrong with this touchscreen glove. Made from Polartec Power Stretch fabric, they promise warmth and freedom of movement – great if you want to transition between holding the dog’s lead to answering a call.

The design of the glove has been optimised so it fits precisely – a great characteristic for a touchscreen compatible pair. You’ll find the compatibility in the finger and thumb – which is all you need, really.

Step into the best hiking boots for men to ward off ice and snow

And these are the best women's hiking boots

(Image credit: Mujjo)

3. Mujjo Double-Insulated Touchscreen Gloves Made for freezing temperatures and big phones Specifications Best for: Freezing conditions Fabric: 3M Thinsulate and microfleece Sizes: S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: 10 Reasons to buy + Very warm and wind resistant + Work great with larger phones Today's Best Deals $59.95 View at Amazon

Most touchscreen gloves are made for the convenience of operating your phone in middle wintry conditions. Not the Mujjo Double-Insulated Touchscreen Gloves, which use a wind-resistant double-bonded Micro Fleece and 3M Thinsulate for three layers and double insulation. Pleasantly soft inside, they're comfortable and feature a silicone pattern across the palm that gives a good grip on big phones. Even better, there are fully conductive thumbs that also work really well for big screens. As a bonus, they look super-sleek.

(Image credit: Mujjo )

4. Mujjo Double-Insulated Touchscreen Gloves An updated version of Mujjo’s bestselling touchscreen gloves Specifications Best for: Unbeatable insulation Fabric: 3M Thinsulate and Polar fleece Sizes: S, M, L Conductible digits: 10 Reasons to buy + Incredibly comfortable + Stretchy wrist cuffs keep out the cold Today's Best Deals $59.95 View at Amazon

Mujjo’s touchscreen gloves are bestsellers, and this is the brand’s latest offering. Double-layered insulation, topped off with 3M Thinsulate, ensures you can continue Tweeting, texting or emailing whatever the weather. Unlike many touchscreen gloves, all fingers are conductive, not just the ones you’re most likely to use.

But what really sets these gloves apart is the fact that despite their fantastic conductivity, they’ll still keep your hands toasty warm, thanks to a micro pique outer shell, double-bonded fleece and a triple-layer, sandwich-style construction. Non-slip silicone grip lines and super-stretchy wrist cuffs (designed to keep out the cold without sacrificing comfort) are the icing on the cake.

(Image credit: Montane)

5. Montane Iridium Gloves A brilliant coming together of form and function Specifications Best for: Tough weather conditions Fabric: Goat leather and fleece Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: Index finger and thumb Reasons to buy + Ultra-touch + Very flexible Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These stylish gloves do what they say on the box – plus a whole lot more. The curved design of the fingers and thumbs make it effortlessly simply to type, without risking bunched-up fabric impeding freedom of movement, and a goat leather-reinforced pad provides extra grip in tough conditions. A hi-tech outer layer (something known as PONTETORTO Tecnostretch, to give it its full name) guarantees a snug, but most importantly, comfortable fit, and a ceramic-inspired print gives you a helping hand (excuse the pun) in the style stakes.

Stay dry with the best waterproof jackets

Or slip into the best winter coats for men

(Image credit: Moshi)

6. Moshi Digits Touchscreen Gloves All-over conductivity for ultimate urban productivity Specifications Best for: general use Fabric: GripTrak and micro fleece Sizes: S/M, L Conductible digits: 10 Reasons to buy + All over conductivity + Extra grip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Do you need to type and tap in the cold? Available in light grey and dark grey, and in two sizes, these touchscreen gloves from Moshi have conductive fibre on all 10 fingertips.

That gives you great versatility, but also safety; the Moshi Digits also have an S-shaped pattern on the palm and fingers that encourage a decent grip of handheld devices, which Moshi calls GripTrak. Meanwhile, inside is a microfleece lining for softness and warmth, which is what all gloves should be about.

(Image credit: The North Face)

7. The North Face Etip Leather Gloves Unbeatable protection without compromising dexterity Specifications Best for: Tough, demanding conditions Fabric: Leather and fleece Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: 10 Reasons to buy + Incredibly warm and durable + Brilliant insulation Today's Best Deals $18 View at NORDSTROM.com

When your gloves are North Face gloves, you know they’ll keep out the cold, but now they can help you stay connected, too. Generous use of elastane gives these gloves plenty of stretch, goat leather ensures durability and carefully-placed leather patches guarantee plenty of grip. The gloves’ conductivity stems from the use of UR® Powered conductive technology – a conductive polymer coating which can easily be integrated into items like gloves, without sacrificing freedom of movement.

Hitting the green? Stay dry and warm with the best golfing waterproofs

(Image credit: SealSkinz)

8. SealSkinz Water Repellent All Weather Gloves Great for wet conditions Specifications Best for: repelling water Fabric: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane Sizes: S, M, L, XL Conductible digits: index finger and thumb Reasons to buy + Water repellent + Quick drying Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Are you headed somewhere wet? Designed to be ultra-water repellent, these lightweight, single layer, mostly fleece gloves from waterproof specialists SealSkinz have an extra feature. On the palms is a silicone print for added grip, which is a nice feature considering all wearers will likely be packing a phone.

However, only the index fingers and thumbs are conductive, so this is pair for checking a phone, but not for maximum productivity.

9. Northwave Contact Touch 2 Full Finger Gloves The best touchscreen glove for bike riders Specifications Best for: MTB and cycling Fabric: 80% Nylon, 20% Elastane Sizes: M, L, XL Conductible digits: Thumb, index finger Reasons to buy + Stretchy fit for ultimate movement + Grip print palm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Investing in a decent pair of gloves is just as important when you’re cycling. In addition to being touchscreen compatible, the design of these gloves has been optimised for autumn and spring cycling, with Northwave thinking about fabric, grip and padding so the rider’s experience is the most comfortable it can be.

With even the most advanced of cyclists rating these gloves highly for how comfortable they are on the bike, the addition of the touchscreen element means that these gloves are the best touchscreen gloves for cyclists on our list.

(Image credit: Tracksmith)

10. Tracksmith Inverno Gloves Ultra-cosy touchscreen gloves designed with runners in mind Specifications Best for: Running and exercising outdoors Fabric: Micro-nylon and elastane Sizes: S/M and L/XL Conductible digits: Index finger, thumb Reasons to buy + Very flexible + Incredibly warm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

These gloves are multi-tasking miracles – designed to keep hands toasty warm, while also making it easy to use phones or fitness trackers, thanks to 'phone tips' on the forefingers and thumbs. However, those clever bods at Tracksmith also ensured that there are extra-soft patches of material on the parts of the forefingers and thumbs most likely to come into contact with skin when runners are wiping away sweat on the face, minimising the need for Chapstick.

We also love the quick-drying blend of micro-nylon and elastane – not that this will stop us putting our gloves on the tops of radiators, to be clear. After all, nothing beats the feel of a toasty-warm glove.