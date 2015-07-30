Secure your home: smart cameras and borderline-genius smart locks

Previous Next 1/13

Connected home security

The smart home revolution has roared into action, with Nest (its Nestcam pictured here is looked at later) leading the charge towards a more connected abode, and Apple Homekit not far behind. Investing in a thermostat that automatically turns on when you wake up and Phillips Hue lights you can turn on with your smartphone doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to make sure you keep them, and the rest of your home, safe from break-ins.

Happily, it turns out that one way to protect your tech is - yes, you guessed it - more tech.

Modern IP cameras give peace of mind at the fraction of the cost of traditional CCTV systems, alerting you to movement and streaming HD video to your phone, so you can check that it's your cat and not a guy in a stripey jumper with a bag marked “swag”.

Another rich area of high-tech security innovation is the Wi-Fi-enabled lock. These can be opened using your smartphone, from anywhere in the world – although we'd generally recommend waiting till you're immediately outside your house. This is especially useful if you habitually forget your keys, or if you're an Airbnb landlord who wants to give people access to their home for short periods of time.

UK users should note that a number of these devices are on sale in the US only so far, but they can be bought online and will work over here.