Fed up of spring cleaning? Samsung's AI calculator will organise your tasks for you

We've now reached April, and that means only one thing. It's time to get started on the dreaded spring clean. Despite it being a lot rainier than usual in the UK at the moment, it's still a great opportunity to whack out the rubber gloves and get scrubbing. We've even been compiling our own 2024 spring cleaning guide if you're interested in checking it out.

However, no matter how satisfying a good spring clean is, it can be difficult finding the time to complete everything on your list. This can result in the opposite effect, causing a lot of stress instead. If this sounds familiar, just wait until you hear about this.

Samsung has recently launched its Invisible Load Index, a first-of-its-kind formula that quantifies the physical and mental load of household tasks. After a study conducted by Samsung confirmed that Brits spend 76% as much time thinking about tackling household tasks as actually doing them, the calculator's development soon began.

Samsung has launched the Invisible Load Index in partnership with Mo Gawdat, a best-selling author and happiness expert. The brand's aim was to demonstrate how people can ease their load and free up their time with the help of SmartThings, Samsung's ecosystem which allows users to control and monitor compatible devices through a single app.

Using a first-of-its-kind formula, it enables anyone to calculate their own Invisible Load by examining the physical load of the household tasks they are responsible for, as well as the mental burden associated with them. It also provides users with simple SmartThings solutions to help them live more efficiently and save time for the things that matter most.

For example, to help reduce the burden of laundry, the SmartThings app enables you to start your wash remotely and notifies you when the cycle is finished, so wherever you are, you can start the cycle and know it will be finished when you get home.

Mo Gawdat commented that he's "honored to collaborate with Samsung to develop the Invisible Load Index and help Europe to uncover the hidden burden of everyday household tasks with this indicative scoring system. How we spend our time at home is a fundamental aspect to our overall wellbeing, so it’s important to implement healthy habits into our daily routine to help manage our to-do list with ease."

Calculate your own load with Samsung's Invisible Load Index