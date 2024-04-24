Philips Hue's Perifo smart track lighting accessory is now available to buy

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has now launched the new Perifo smart track lighting accessory in the US. Whilst there are two new variations in the launch, the Perifo flexible connector is the only one currently available to buy. The Perifo T connector is expected to launch within the next few weeks. The new connectors offer even more lighting flexibility for ceilings and walls, and are available in black and white.

After announcing the launch of the Perifo smart track lighting accessories in Europe earlier this year, Philips Hue has now made them available to buy in the US. The launch also included the Dymera wall light and Secure floodlight camera, both of which are also available to purchase.

Perifo is the brand’s track lighting range, but the new connectors offer even more lighting flexibility for ceilings and walls. There are two new variations to choose from, allowing users to run their Perifo lighting in multiple different directions and at any length.

Both connectors are available in black or white to suit varying home decors.

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The Philips Hue Perifo flexible connector provides complete flexibility over the shape of the track, allowing the rails to run in any direction and beyond 90-degree angles. This offers more possibilities to create any track lighting shape, and even run track lighting from the wall to the ceiling. The Perifo flexible connector has an RRP of $34.99 and can be purchased via Philips Hue's website from today.

The Philips Hue Perifo T connector can run rails in three different directions, letting users illuminate the entire room with smart track lighting. The Perifo T connector is still listed as 'coming soon' but is expected to launch within the next few weeks for the expected price of $34.99.