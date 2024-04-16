Govee takes on Philips Hue with two new Matter-compatible smart floor lamps

QUICK SUMMARY Govee has launched two smart floor lamps, the Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro. Both lamps are also Matter-compatible, and feature the customisable settings that Govee fans know and love. The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is already available for £149.99, and the Govee Floor Lamp Pro will become available on both sites for $219.99 on 22nd April 2024. Both lamps are available in the UK and US, but we're yet to know the UK pricing for the Govee Floor Lamp Pro.

As of yesterday, Govee has announced the launch of its two latest smart lights, the Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro. Both lamps are designed to elevate contemporary living spaces with innovative and versatile light solutions, ranging from soft, ambient mood lighting to clear, focused brightness.

The Floor Lamp 2 and Floor Lamp Pro enter the smart lighting industry as direct competitors to the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Floor Lamp. Govee is already known for its Lyra RGBICWW Corner Floor Lamp, but the two new models are newer and improved versions.

Both lamps are also Matter-compatible, and feature the customisable settings that Govee fans know and love.

The Floor Lamp 2 (left) and Floor Lamp Pro (right) (Image credit: Govee)

Govee Floor Lamp 2

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is an upgraded version of the popular Lyra model, incorporating more light beads, an improved design and broader coverage for larger spaces. With Matter compatibility now included, it seamlessly integrates into a variety of smart home ecosystems, providing ease of use and enhanced control.

Govee's signature RGBICWW lighting provides users with vibrant colours alongside pure white illumination. Users can also easily customise brightness and effects suited for reading, general use and sleep. As a mid-range model in Govee's series, the Floor Lamp 2 is an ideal choice for those outfitting their first home.

Govee Floor Lamp Pro

The Floor Lamp Pro is the higher-end model in Govee's floor lamp series, providing the more sophisticated technology and design. It has an advanced LED arrangement, equipped with 324 colour and white light beads, and provides bright, consistent lighting in any setting. With a brightness of 2100 lumens and a wide colour temperature range, the Floor Lamp Pro ensures comprehensive coverage and seamless gradients for an unparalleled ambiance. The 1.5 metre light bar also has a 300-degree rotation, making it great for corner placement in any room without sacrificing brightness.

This model has an innovative base, complete with lighting and audio features. Another standout feature is the integrated Bluetooth speaker, which seamlessly syncs sound with light to create an ambient atmosphere without noise distinction. This feature, coupled with the 28 white noise presets and lighting effects, ensures a customised lighting ambiance, whether for yoga, meditation, reading, or listening to a podcast.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How are the two lamps different?

The Floor Lamp 2 is a direct upgrade of the popular Lyra model, featuring upgraded lighting effects and an improved design for brighter and broader coverage. The Floor Lamp Pro, as the flagship model, boasts advanced LED arrangements, higher lumens, and an innovative design, audio features, and Bluetooth speaker capabilities.

Both lamps feature the customisable settings that Govee fans know and love, including over 80 dynamic lighting effects across nature, life, mood, and holiday themes, flexible scheduling, and control options via the Govee app, remote control, voice commands, DreamView and music mode.

Price and availability

The Govee Floor Lamp 2 is already available for £149.99 ($149.99) on Govee's website and Amazon. The Govee Floor Lamp Pro will become available on both sites for $219.99 on 22nd April 2024. Both lamps are available in the UK and US, but we're yet to know the UK pricing for the Govee Floor Lamp Pro.