Nanoleaf launches Matter-compatible outdoor string lights just in time for spring

Depending on where you are, the warmer weather may not have hit just yet. However, that doesn't mean you can't start prepping your outside space. Whether you've began getting the garden ready or even started scrubbing the barbecue, there's no better time to do it.

You may have also considered purchasing some new outdoor lights. Some of the best outdoor lights the industry has seen have been released in the last year, so there's plenty of options to choose from.

After revealing its venture into outdoor smart lighting at CES 2024, Nanoleaf has officially launched the first out of three outdoor colour-changing addressable smart lights. The Smart Multicolour Outdoor String Lights are a part of Nanoleaf's Essentials Matter line, designed to bring dynamic gradients and warm ambience to a home’s exterior space.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolour Outdoor String Lights are Matter-compatible, meaning they can be controlled via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or through any existing Matter-compatible smart ecosystem. A few examples include Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.

There are three length options available, 15, 30 and 45 metres, ensuring a variety of choice depending on how large your outside space is. The LED bulbs themselves are also uniquely shaped, setting them apart from other options on the market.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Users can choose from over 16 million colours, including warm and cool whites. A single colour can be displayed, or multiple colours at once for dynamic flowing gradients.

The string lights are IP65 water resistant, meaning they're protected against dust and water. The outdoor controller is rated IP67 and the power supply unit is rated IP44, ensuring they’re also water and dust resistant. However, it should be noted that they shouldn't be submerged or used in extreme weather conditions.

The Nanoleaf Smart Multicolour Outdoor String Lights are priced at $129.99 for 15 metres, $199.99 for 30 metres and $299.99 for 45 metres. However, a 15 metre extension pack can also be purchased for an RRP of $99.99. There's currently a launch special discount available, which takes 10% off with the code OSL10.

The outdoor string lights can be purchased via Nanoleaf's website, and are currently only available in the US. However, we anticipate they'll be released elsewhere in the near future.

