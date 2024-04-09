I tried Samsung's new AI washing machine, and laundry is now my favourite chore

If you weren't already aware, Samsung shared some pretty big news last week. The electronics giant launched not one, not two, but four smart home appliance products, and every single one is packed full of exciting features.

A week before the launch date, Bethan and I were invited to the Samsung headquarters in London to take a look for ourselves. We saw all four of the new products, and even got the chance to get hands on. We've already shared our thoughts on the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo and AI Family Hub Fridge Freezer, and up next is the brand's AI ecobubble washing machine lineup.

The new washing machine lineup brings significant energy savings to the laundry process, with the most notable achievement being the 40% more energy efficient than A rated model. As mentioned, Samsung has introduced advanced technologies into the lineup in order to achieve this, and we're sure they'll be making an appearance in our best washer dryer buying guide at some point soon.

(Image credit: Samsung)

One of the washing machine's new features is the Bubble Shot Technology, designed to help users save water and cycle time. Using the same amount of detergent, it also means the density of the detergent is higher, enhancing the overall performance.

With AI Energy Mode, available through the SmartThings app, energy monitoring is extended even further. Users can monitor their daily, weekly and monthly power consumption, with the feature even estimating users’ monthly energy bills. If the monthly electricity bill indicates that it may exceed a users’ target, SmartThings Energy can turn on the energy saving mode, which then smartly reduces energy consumption by up to 70%.

However, my favourite feature has to be AI Wash, cleverly designed to take the guesswork out doing the laundry. Its four sensors weigh your wash load and check the level of soiling to adjust the water, amount of detergent dispensed, rinse time and spin speed. These all work together to produce great results and minimal wear and tear with every wash. Sounds pretty perfect, right?

Other features include Less Microfiber Cycle, created to help shed less microplastics being discharged into drain water, and Detergent Scan and Care Label Scan which analyses usage and customises cycles. Lastly, there's the Super Speed feature which enables certain loads to be finished in just 39 minutes.

There are two colour and four design variations across the product lineup, and models are now available for preorder in the UK with preorder offers available.