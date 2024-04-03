Samsung's new robot vacuum and mop is here, and it has some seriously cool features

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has officially launched its new robot vacuum cleaner and mop, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo. It has an impressive array of features, including AI recognition and AI Floor Detect. We're not entirely sure when it'll be available to purchase, but it's expected to be within the next few months.

Taking place only a few months ago, Samsung used CES 2024 to announce a variety of new smart appliances. Ranging from the AI Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator to a new AI robot vacuum cleaner and mop, it was an exciting time for the smart home industry.

Three months later, T3's Home Editor, Bethan, and I were invited to the Samsung headquarters in London to take a look for ourselves. We saw all four of the new products (more to come on that later) and even got the chance to get hands on. However, as an avid vacuum cleaner enthusiast, it was the new Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI that caught my attention first.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is an AI-applied vacuum and mop robot cleaner that's especially designed to improve the user experience both during and after cleaning. Showcasing a range of impressive features, it's clear that the model is a new and improved version of the Bespoke Jet Bot AI+, released back in 2021.

The Bespoke Jet Bot AI+ was released in 2021 (Image credit: Samsung)

I was particularly impressed with the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo's AI recognition. The feature uses the AI Deep Neural Network (DNN) model and camera to recognise various objects, including humans, pets and hard-to-see items, such as phone cables or mats. Compared to its predecessor, the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo has a larger amount of objects it can identify, enabling more precise driving.

The AI Floor Detect is also able to sense different floor types, deciding whether to use its mop or to leave the mop at its station. It also comes with the Clean Station Steam+ which brings a range of features for automatically maintaining the device, such as emptying the dust bag, refilling the water tank, washing and intensively steam cleaning the mop. The Clean Station Steam+ even sprays high-temperature steam onto the mop’s surface, reducing 99.99% of harmful bacteria.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo also determines and categorises mapped areas, such as the living room or kitchen, and automatically suggests setting up 'no-go zones' such as the bathroom, balcony or entrance.

It's clear that the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo will be a strong contender in our best robot vacuum cleaners roundup. It is on the pricer side, coming in at £799, but its range of features clearly makes up for it. We're yet to know when it's available to buy, but will update this page as soon as it's clear.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors