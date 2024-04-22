Google Nest Doorbell set for major upgrade to fix audio drop-out problems

QUICK SUMMARY Google is reportedly working on a fix for its Google Nest Doorbell (wired). Many users reported issues with the doorbell’s live footage where the audio drops out and skips. Currently, Google hasn’t announced an official date that users will be able to see the fix, but some users are already seeing improvements.

For users of the Google Nest Doorbell (wired), you’ll be happy to hear that the best video doorbell is set to get a much needed upgrade to fix its current live viewing audio problems. In a recent statement, Google has confirmed that a fix is coming to the Nest Doorbell (wired), but when, we’re not entirely sure.

The Google Nest Doorbell (wired) is the latest video doorbell from Google, and following its launch in 2022, it became the replacement for the Nest Hello. Looking different in style to the battery version (you can see our full opinion on it in our Google Nest Doorbell (battery) review ), the Google Nest Doorbell (wired) was upgraded with HD video and night vision, 24/7 streaming and a wider field of view.

But the 24/7 streaming and live recording is where many users are reportedly having problems. In a Reddit thread, many Google Nest Doorbell (wired) owners commented that the doorbell’s recent updates had affected its live feed and audio. When watching a live feed, the audio skips and drops in and out, making it hard to hear what’s happening outside your home or to speak to who’s rang your doorbell, one of the main reasons people upgrade to a video doorbell in the first place!

According to users, this issue with the doorbell’s live audio first surfaced back in February, although it doesn't seem to affect recorded footage. Many users also commented that resetting and rebooting the doorbell, as well as changing to a different Wi-Fi provider or hotspot, hasn’t worked to fix the audio issue.

But there seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel. Following these complaints, Google told 9to5Google that it's working to fix this issue. But when and how is now the bigger question.

(Image credit: Google)

Google has been giving its smart home products some serious upgrades over the past couple years. The Google Home app received a complete overhaul, and these many Google Home app upgrades have fixed a lot of issues regarding its doorbells and cameras.

Newer plans for the Google Home app include making it work better offline and adding an AI ‘Help me script’ for a more user-friendly experience and better automation. Google also recently fixed its night vision problems on the Google Nest Cam, so we predict that this fix for the doorbell could come in the form of a software upgrade.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But currently, there’s no official date that we can expect to see this issue fixed, although some users have already started to see improvements to their doorbell’s live feed and audio. We’ll just have to wait and see when this bug fix will arrive, but we hope it’ll come with an exciting improvement to the Google Home app at the same time.