IKEA's new LED smart wall light panel is now available — here's how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched its JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel in Europe. Unlike a lot of IKEA's other smart lights, the wall light can produce white light as well as coloured light. It will set you back £35 and can be purchased on IKEA's website. It's only available in a white colourway and measures 30 x 30 cm.

IKEA has really been ramping up its smart home game recently, especially when it comes to smart lighting. The Swedish retailer released its first LED lighting strip in February, followed by a brand new smart bulb only last week. Both products are packed full of features yet highly affordable, putting IKEA in competition with other big name brands.

Last week, IKEA followed its recent launches with the release of the JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel in Europe. Unlike a lot of IKEA's other smart lights, the wall light can produce white light as well as coloured light, making it a nice addition to anyone's living space.

A ceiling light version of the JETSTRÖM arrived earlier this year, but it's no doubt that the wall panel is an easier model to fit within the home.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel has a peak brightness of 1150 lumens, which isn't too bad at all for such an affordable model. With a DIRIGERA hub, the wall light can be controlled via the IKEA Home smart app or through voice control with Amazon Alexa, Apple Home or Google Home. However, check out our guide on how to start a smart home with an IKEA DIRIGERA Hub for more information on this.

Alternatively, users can also use a remote control, which can control up to 10 smart lights at the same time. If this sounds more up your street, we'd recommend the STYRBAR remote control, which comes in at only £12.

The JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel will set you back £35 and can be purchased via IKEA's website. It's only available in a white colourway and measures 30 x 30 cm. The product must be wired into your home, but wireless dimming is possible.

