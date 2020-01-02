Best hotels in Paris 2020: for romantic getaways and stylish city breaks

Ah Paris, the city of love, culture and fashion. There’s so much to see and do in this city, and one of the best parts of experiencing Paris is the beautiful hotels you can stay in. Whether you’re having a romantic getaway, a cultural family trip, or travelling solo, you can always do so in style when in the beautiful French capital.

It’s not just all about the main tourist attractions, either. Yes, we can and we will tell you where you can stay for breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower, but if you’re looking for a more untraditional trip, then why not try out one of Paris’ many oriental themed boutiques, or for the foodies, be sure to stay somewhere with a Michelin Star restaurant to really indulge in the French culture.

Where to stay in Paris

Trying to navigate Paris’ “arrondissements” (which translates to borough, or district) can be a little tricky, but when it comes to staying close to everything you need, we’ve got you covered!

When looking to stay central to Paris’ most iconic piece of architecture, the 7th arr. is by far the closest you will get, with Chaillot being the best place to stay for a fantastic view from your hotel.

However, we know that Paris doesn’t come cheap, so if you want a room with a view but don’t want to break the bank, check out our newest addition to our list – Hotel Du Champ de Mars – where you can get views of the Eiffel Tower for budget prices!

Traditional Parisian luxury can be found in most central parts of the city, but for those really looking to experience high-end Paris, Place Vendôme is filled with character and charm. It’s close to the Opera House and is also home to the Ritz. Need we say more?

If you want something a little bit more hip and chic, Saint-Germain-des-Prés is home to a variety of eccentric and boutique hotels and has a cultural history, being the literary heart of Paris. This is a great area to be for cafe culture and mingling with the locals, and if you want somewhere with creative flair to inspire you in the French Capital, check out our recent addition, Hotel Crayon Rouge, for a splash of colour and culture.

This guide gives you a wide variety of the best hotels in Paris, across all of the districts, so there is something for every type of traveller.

The 10 best hotels in Paris

Best hotel in Paris for creatives: Hotel Crayon Rouge Seven minutes from the Louvre and it has a wine dispenser! Reasons to buy + Full of colour + Close to main attractions + Wine dispenser

This retro-chic hotel is right in the historic centre of Paris – perfect for creatives, history buffs and art-lovers. The Louvre is just 7 minutes’ walk away, and 25 minutes’ walk to Notre Dame, so you’ll feel fully immersed in the Parisian culture at Hotel Crayon Rouge.

Each room is uniquely decorated with original wallpaper, there is a shared lounge for relaxing, reading, drinking or socialising, and breakfast can be served to your room if you fancy having a lie in. It’s vibrant and quirky making it something a little different to many Paris hotels. It even has a wine dispenser for you to try and taste some of the best French wines!

Prices start from around £121 a night which is extremely good value if you’re simply looking for a place to call home while you discover all that Paris has to offer.

Best budget hotel in Paris: Hotel Du Champ de Mars This central hotel is great value Reasons to buy + Great value + Central location + Quiet area

This modest 25-room boutique is quietly situated on a residential road, away from the hustle and bustle, but with the Eiffel Tower practically on your doorstep. Most rooms have a view of the classic monument, while others come with their very own terrace. Hotel Du Champ de Mars is quaint and super affordable, starting from just £125 a night -fantastic considering its location.

Breakfast can be enjoyed in the dining room or in the comfort of your own room along with your morning newspaper. Rooms are all uniquely decorated and come with all the basic amenities including hairdryer and toiletries.

You’ll be central to many other attractions, too, including The Rodin Museum which is only a 15-minute walk away. If you want to have a local experience of Paris while still being close to all major tourist attractions, then a stay at the Hotel Du Champ de Mars is perfect, and it won’t break the bank!

Best hotel in Paris for couples: Hôtel La Belle Juliette Period furnishings meet contemporary interiors in this romantic literary boutique Reasons to buy + Moderately priced + Full of character + Rooms come complete with tech + Spa Reasons to avoid - Not family friendly

If you’re looking to go to Paris for a romantic weekend with your S.O, but don’t want to be totally cliché, the Hôtel La Belle Juliette offers a quirky alternative to your typical Parisian luxury. This intricately designed boutique combines Japanese contemporary style with traditional period living, making each room truly unique. Located in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, it is no surprise that this hotel is an ode to Juliette Recamier; a literary muse from the 19th Century.

Lovers of art will also adore this place, and if you aren’t looking to switch off from the modern world completely, you may be pleased to hear that each room comes fully equipped with its own iMac. Hôtel La Belle Juliette is also surprisingly moderately priced, making this a guilt-free treat for when you’re looking to escape to the city of love!

Best hotel in Paris for families: Hotel Le Bristol Forget Mickey Mouse, this ‘Palace’ hotel will make you feel like royalty Reasons to buy + Kids club + Pet friendly, too + Rooftop pool + Very attentive staff

A family holiday to Paris doesn’t have to mean Disney. If you want to get away with the kids but also experience the finer side of things, Le Bristol offers you the best of both worlds. The plush, cream interiors may not seem like a place for children, but the very attentive staff at this hotel work hard to keep your kids entertained with activities, while you take a swim in the rooftop pool or book a massage in the spa for some well-deserved peace and quiet.

You can even opt for connecting rooms so older children can have their own space, and your little ones also get a complimentary soft toy on arrival. This very personal hotel will feel like a home-away-from-home, except mum’s off duty. Dine at the Michelin Star restaurant for traditional French cuisine and opt for the Japanese-style breakfast for something a little different!

Best hotel in Paris with a view: The Shangri La Hotel Elegant and charming; with the most picturesque views Reasons to buy + Stunning views of the Eiffel Tower + Lots of history + Rooms as big as your house

Nothing can quite compare to waking up in the morning and stepping out onto your balcony to a close up view of the Eiffel Tower. And that’s exactly what you’ll get when you stay at the Shangri La Hotel. Its prime location allows you to take in the beauty of Paris with a front row seat, and the building itself has a tonne of history; being the previous home of Roland Bonaparte.

The service is said to be second-to-none, which only adds to the grandeur of this hotel, and it comes complete with three different restaurants, a bar and a health club and spa. You wouldn’t even need to leave the hotel if you didn’t want to, as the Shangri La Hotel encapsulates Paris luxury perfectly within its four walls.

Best hotel in Paris for style: Le Roch Hotel A sophisticated and contemporary boutique in the heart of Paris Reasons to buy + Close to popular attractions + Terrace bar + Swimming pool

This modestly-sized boutique hotel offers a refreshing take on Parisian style, for those who want to stay in “modern Paris”. With marble flooring, sharp straight edges and bold colours, this contemporary hotel oozes sophistication and style.

Rooms have an almost nautical theme, with the restaurant and bar feeling slightly more art deco. Le Roch has a fantastic restaurant with an outdoor terrace for those who want to dine alfresco, and the bar is said to serve up some delicious cocktails; the perfect place for pre and post dinner drinks.

Best hotel in Paris for luxury: The Ritz Paris Nothing says luxurious like period paintings and grand chandeliers Reasons to buy + 24/7 service with a smile + Shops and bars inside + In a central location

Well, you really couldn’t ask for more from The Ritz. Centrally located, this classic period hotel is known the world over for its spectacular service and splendour. It doesn’t just have a bar and restaurant, but several bars and restaurants, as well as shops, salons and spas. One thing that really oozes luxury is the Chanel Spa; which subtly fills the air with the fragrance, and what says luxury more than Chanel No. 5?

With plenty of banquet rooms and function rooms, the Ritz is the perfect place for a fairytale wedding, or simply to get away in pure style. The Ritz is located near to many of top designers such as Versace and Gucci, and is also close to transport links for getting around the city easily. Fancy a midnight feast or a cheeky mid-morning cocktail? You’ll never have to lift a finger at The Ritz as it has over 600 staff working around the clock to make sure you have the most comfortable stay.

Best hotel in Paris for relaxation: Le Narcisse Blanc & Spa A spa hotel with delicate cream decor to make you feel truly tranquil Reasons to buy + Light and airy rooms + Located in a quiet area + Robes and slippers provided

If the Ritz’s busy decor is a bit too much for you, then Le Narcisse Blanc & Spa is much easier on the eye. The atmosphere is said to be calming and quiet, with plush cream interiors that allow for relaxation and rejuvenation. Each room comes with your own bath robe and slippers, and a TV and blu ray player for when you want to simply chill out.

The spa offers a range of treatments and you also have a pool and Jacuzzi to use at your leisure. If you’re looking for a quiet getaway from the hustle and bustle of Paris, this is the best hotel for relaxation.

Best hotel in Paris for foodies: Le Meurice Quietly spectacular, here you can enjoy the finer things in life Reasons to buy + 2 Michelin Star restaurant + Interior courtyard + Chilled atmosphere

Le Meurice is similar to Le Narcisse Blanc in that it is discreet and quiet, but it is far more decadent in design. The bathrooms in this hotel are absolutely spectacular; made entirely from marble and finished off with custom-made lamps which run the length of both sides of the mirror. The restaurant is similar in grandeur, and the menu is broad.

The 2 Michelin star restaurant is run by Executive Chef Jocelyn Herlan and embraces Alain Ducasse's concept of ‘la cuisine de l’essentiel’. The dishes are precise and without any extravagance, faithful to true flavours and with an immaculate presentation.

Food is served all day, so whether you fancy a traditional Parisian lunch or simply some late night tapas, you’ll be able to find something on the menu to enjoy. The bar also has over 300 different cocktails on their menu, so you’re guaranteed to find something to complement your dish of choice.

Best hotel in Paris for quirky style: Hôtel Mathis Sophisticated and chic, with an equally sophisticated menu Reasons to buy + The cocktails are superb + Reasonably priced + Stylish Reasons to avoid - No room service

Hôtel Mathis is a vintage lover’s dream, with extravagant chandeliers and velvet decor which takes you back to a scene from the 1930s. It’s made up of 23 modest yet beautiful rooms, all of which are unique with their own colour scheme, and you get your very own pair of soft fluffy slippers that you can keep and take home with you. Double rooms are very reasonable, at around £130 per night, and the service is said to be exceptional.

There is no room service, but one of the highlights of Hôtel Mathis is the dining experience, so foodies must check out the sophisticated menu on offer. Think traditional French cuisine with delicious seafood options and delicious cocktails to complement. It’s also close to many major tourist spots and metro lines, so getting around the city is easy.

