Best Cooking apps: How to become a mobile masterchef

Photo Cookbook

Think cooking by pictures, Photo Cookbook displays meals in gorgeous high resolution imagery breaking each dish down to the ingredients needed to conjure up the meal and giving you a clear idea of the quantities needed to make it look just like it does in the picture. There's 84 recipes that can be quickly prepared to salivate over with more available by in app purchases if you want to get more creative in the kitchen.

Price: £2.99 | Platforms: iPad | Download Photo Cookbook app