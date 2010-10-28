Best Android apps to buy 2010

Just bought an Android smartphone? You are probably want to get some apps on there. Making sure you steer clear of the duds, here's the best paid-for Android apps on the planet

As the Android Market rises to 100,000 apps, the task to find those applications truly worth your hard earned cash gets a little harder.

To help you in your quest to load up your Android handset with the Market essentials, we've compiled our 50-strong list that get the T3 App Chart.seal of approval. So, flip on your 3G/Wi-Fi and get downloading...

12 Calculators You Need

Instead of racking your memory for anything you remember from your Maths lessons, this money app does exactly what it says on the tin, with a dozen number crunching options to guide you safely through the mathematical maze.

Price: 66p

12 Calculators You Need review

Abduction! World Attack

Your friends have been abducted by aliens! Luckily the alien tractor beam pulled up enough debris to allow you to follow them up into space to rescue your herd.

Price: £1.35

Aevum Obscurum

Aevum Obscurum is a medieval risk-like turn-based strategy game where you take the reins of a budding empire and struggle against fellow empires for control of Europe.

Price: £4.99

Aevum Obscurum

Air Controller

Air Controller is a simple looking game which uses the touch controls of your phone to guide planes in for landing.

Price: £1.99

Air Controller review

Air Hockey

Smack the puck into the goal with this touchscreen version of the end-of-pier arcade perennial.

Price: 60p

Album Art Wizard

Stops your music collection from looking dull and lifeless.

Price: £1.68

Album Art Wizard app review

Armored Strike Online

Get behind the turret and lock your sites on your enemies, this is going to be an epic battle! You will have to use every ounce of your skill to destroy the cunning tank commanders that are out to destroy you.

Price: £3.99

Baseball Superstars 2009

hoose from a list of 10 teams and battle it out on the field in America's exciting pastime. Create and customize your pitcher and batter, and live the life of a major leaguer! It's time to step up to the plate and become the next superstar!

Price: £3.05

Blowup

Put on your hard hat and prepare to make your way through 80 levels of exploding awesomeness.

Price: £1.93

Blow up app review

BraingGoal! Pro

Billed as the game 'for those who think', BrainGoal! is a game is for those who have a penchant for maths and logic and who don't mind actually using their brains for fun.

Price: 99p

BraingGoal! Pro review

Buka

Buka is one of the strangest games you will ever play. Not because of the objective, which is actually fairly simple - zap the meteorites before they crash into you - but because of the baby talk the protagonist spouts while you are floating through space.

Price: £1.50

Buka review

Camera Zoom FX

Thankfully there's an app out there which brings extra functionality to your Android handset's camera which makes it a half-way decent picture taker. Load Camera Zoom FX up and you'll be surprised just how many features are on offer.

Price: £2.99

Camera Zoom FX review

Car Locator

Ever parked your car, gone somewhere only to come back and forget where your car is? If yes, this is the app for you.

Price: £1.31

Car Locator review

Colorix

Coloured marbles tumble from the top of the screen and you have to get rid of them by matching them up. Simple but oh-so effective.

Price: £1.99

Colorix review

CoPilot Live Navigation Europe

Turn your Android device into a fully fledged sat nav, complete with turn by turn navigation.

Price: £50.43

CoPilot Live Navigation Europe review

Documents to Go

The best way to create, view and edit Microsoft Word and Excel files on your Android phone. It's a bit pricey for an app, but if you really must work on that vital presentation, novel or annual financial results report on the train, it's well worth the outlay.

Price: £12

Doodle Jump

The most addictive iPhone game ever finally hits Android.

Price: £2.60

Doodle Jump review

Egggz

Despite its beautiful sheen, at the heart of Egggz is a simple 'tap' game, in that you have to tap the Android screen to catch the eggs which are falling from the chickens.

Price: £2.95

Egggz review

An Exciting Year

While most of us like to think that our lives are the mutt's nuts, most of the time when you break down the 9-5 machinations of life most days we tread a fairly mundane path.

Price: £2.99

An Exciting Year Review

Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is a great lesson in simplicity. All you have to do to play it is swipe your finger over the fruit being flung to slice it open and dodge the myriad bombs which get in the way.

Price: 62p

Fruit Ninja review

Fuel Prices Plus UK

With a hankering for some chocolate and the need to fill up the tank before the weekend, this petrol price-checking app which comes as an annual subscription delivers you up-to-date prices across the UK and identifies where the cheapest and most expensive places are to fill up.

Price: £9.99

GalaxyIR Star

Indie game that sees you attacking planets for the fun of it.

Price: £1.45

GalaxyIR Star review

Gem Miner: Dig Deeper

Gem Miner is one of those games, proving that a simple idea, some cute graphics and a bucket-load of game play can go a very long way.

Price: £1.35

Gem Miner: Dig Deeper review

Hungry Shark

Chomp your way to the top of the food chain in this fast-paced aquatic eat 'em-up. Binge on the beach, trawl the depths and raid the Antarctic to satisfy your voracious appetite.

Price: 99p

Ice: In case of emergency

ICE stores all your medical info and allocates an emergency contact which is accessible straight from your phone's home screen.

Price: £1.45

Ice: In case of emergency review

Jewellust

Match up the coloured jewels and collect all the mosaic pieces to be become king of Egypt.

Price: £2.00

Jewellust review

Kids Shapes Puzzle Halloween

Kids Shape Puzzle Halloween is an educational and entertaining kids game for preschool-age kids.Thrill your kids with over 30 puzzles.

Price: 99p

Lock 2.0

Lock 2.0 is a lock screen app for Android which has iphone style slide unlocking.

Price: £1.21

Lock 2.0

LogMeIn Ignition

Want remote access to your PC at home from your mobile? With LogMeIn, you can.

Price: £19.20

LogMeIn Ignition review

National Rail

The entire rail network ready and waiting for you in one handy app.

Price: £4.99

National Rail review

Nesdroid

Emulates the NES console, giving you a retro fix of Zelda, Mario, Gauntlet and the rest.

Price: £2.99

Newton

Mind-bending space game which will whisk you back to 1984.

Price: 99p

Newton review

Plox: Tower Defense

Classic Tower Defense done right! Featuring 5 maps, 9 different enemies (in over 350 waves), 4 tower types (with upgradable abilities), and a "Game of the Week" which offers new maps and enemies!.

Price: £1.21

Plox: Tower Defense

Pure Messenger

The app brings all your messages and feeds into one simple to use widget. It worked brilliantly for us. We let the app take content from our Twitter, Facebook and Gmail accounts and everything was easy to read and accessible, although if we're being picky, the text was a touch too small.

Price: 65p

Pure Messenger review

Rockout Acoustic Pro

Acoustic guitar, with chords sampled from real, classic guitars.

Price: 99p

Sea Battle

"You sank my battleship" is a cry which has been heard in homes for generations, but now it's been ported on to the Android platform, albeit in an unofficial capacity.

Price: £1.99

Sea Battle review

SlingPlayer

Your TV on your Android handset - simple.

Price: £19.73

SlingPlayer review

Soccer Superstars

Guide your team to world success in Season Mode, bring home a trophy in Cup Mode, or relive memorable international soccer moments in Dramatic Mode!

Price: £4.99

SportsTracker

Create, upload and monitor your outdoor pursuits with SportTracker Pro - the ultimate app for budding iron men.

Price: £5.95

SportsTracker review

Spotify

Spotify's arrival on the Android suitably makes up for the absence of an iTunes equivalent by offering huge catalogues of uninterrupted streaming music.

Price: Subscription based - £9.99pm

Spotify review

Star Hunt

The idea of the game is a simple one: get your marble around the maze in a quick a time as possible, nabbing all the gold stars before the other evil balls do.

Price: £1.99

Star Hunt review

Stealth Recorder

Use Shadyface Stealth Recorder to invisibly record audio conversations in the background! Use it to spy on friends, coworkers, your boss, your parents and your teachers! Leave it on the table and they'll have no idea.

Price: £1.83

Talking Tom Cat

Talking Tom repeats everything you say with a funny voice. You can pet him, poke and punch him, you can even grab his tail.

Price: £1.08

Tetris

The classic brick breaker officially available on the Android platform.

Price: £1.88

Tetris review

Tube Status

In a clever move to avoid the likely disappointment of being confronted with an out of service 8.30am train to work, one glance at your handy app linked up to the official London Underground website, and you'll have real-time information for your alternative routes. And a tube map if you really get lost.

Price: 99p

Tweetcaster pro

One of the best looking and intuitive apps, which caters to all your Twittering needs.

Price: £3.25

Tweetcaster pro review

Wolfram Alpha

Wolfram Alpha is great: it thinks outside of the box to bring you a mountain of interesting facts.

Price: £1.25

Wolfram Alpha review

Word Game Pro

Make words from a pile of 7 random letters against the clock for high score. Many game play twists make this highly addictive and unique.

Price: £1.79

You've Got Shopping+

You've Got Shopping+ is an app like any other shopping list application, but with one twist: you can email the list to anyone with a Gmail account.

Price: 65p

You've Got Shopping+ review

Zenonia

The RPG is in a similar vein to Zelda. Its graphics are cute and cuddly 16-bit and there is a surprising amount of depth to the gameplay.

Price: £3.98

Zenonia review

