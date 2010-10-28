Best Android apps to buy 2010

Just bought an Android smartphone? You are probably want to get some apps on there. Making sure you steer clear of the duds, here's the best paid-for Android apps on the planet
As the Android Market rises to 100,000 apps, the task to find those applications truly worth your hard earned cash gets a little harder.
To help you in your quest to load up your Android handset with the Market essentials, we've compiled our 50-strong list that get the T3 App Chart.seal of approval. So, flip on your 3G/Wi-Fi and get downloading...
12 Calculators You Need
Instead of racking your memory for anything you remember from your Maths lessons, this money app does exactly what it says on the tin, with a dozen number crunching options to guide you safely through the mathematical maze.
Price: 66p
12 Calculators You Need review
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Abduction! World Attack
Your friends have been abducted by aliens! Luckily the alien tractor beam pulled up enough debris to allow you to follow them up into space to rescue your herd.
Price: £1.35
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Aevum Obscurum
Aevum Obscurum is a medieval risk-like turn-based strategy game where you take the reins of a budding empire and struggle against fellow empires for control of Europe.
Price: £4.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Air Controller
Air Controller is a simple looking game which uses the touch controls of your phone to guide planes in for landing.
Price: £1.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Air Hockey
Smack the puck into the goal with this touchscreen version of the end-of-pier arcade perennial.
Price: 60p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Album Art Wizard
Stops your music collection from looking dull and lifeless.
Price: £1.68
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Armored Strike Online
Get behind the turret and lock your sites on your enemies, this is going to be an epic battle! You will have to use every ounce of your skill to destroy the cunning tank commanders that are out to destroy you.
Price: £3.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Baseball Superstars 2009
hoose from a list of 10 teams and battle it out on the field in America's exciting pastime. Create and customize your pitcher and batter, and live the life of a major leaguer! It's time to step up to the plate and become the next superstar!
Price: £3.05
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Blowup
Put on your hard hat and prepare to make your way through 80 levels of exploding awesomeness.
Price: £1.93
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
BraingGoal! Pro
Billed as the game 'for those who think', BrainGoal! is a game is for those who have a penchant for maths and logic and who don't mind actually using their brains for fun.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Buka
Buka is one of the strangest games you will ever play. Not because of the objective, which is actually fairly simple - zap the meteorites before they crash into you - but because of the baby talk the protagonist spouts while you are floating through space.
Price: £1.50
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Camera Zoom FX
Thankfully there's an app out there which brings extra functionality to your Android handset's camera which makes it a half-way decent picture taker. Load Camera Zoom FX up and you'll be surprised just how many features are on offer.
Price: £2.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Car Locator
Ever parked your car, gone somewhere only to come back and forget where your car is? If yes, this is the app for you.
Price: £1.31
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Colorix
Coloured marbles tumble from the top of the screen and you have to get rid of them by matching them up. Simple but oh-so effective.
Price: £1.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
CoPilot Live Navigation Europe
Turn your Android device into a fully fledged sat nav, complete with turn by turn navigation.
Price: £50.43
CoPilot Live Navigation Europe review
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Documents to Go
The best way to create, view and edit Microsoft Word and Excel files on your Android phone. It's a bit pricey for an app, but if you really must work on that vital presentation, novel or annual financial results report on the train, it's well worth the outlay.
Price: £12
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Doodle Jump
The most addictive iPhone game ever finally hits Android.
Price: £2.60
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Egggz
Despite its beautiful sheen, at the heart of Egggz is a simple 'tap' game, in that you have to tap the Android screen to catch the eggs which are falling from the chickens.
Price: £2.95
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
An Exciting Year
While most of us like to think that our lives are the mutt's nuts, most of the time when you break down the 9-5 machinations of life most days we tread a fairly mundane path.
Price: £2.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Fruit Ninja
Fruit Ninja is a great lesson in simplicity. All you have to do to play it is swipe your finger over the fruit being flung to slice it open and dodge the myriad bombs which get in the way.
Price: 62p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Fuel Prices Plus UK
With a hankering for some chocolate and the need to fill up the tank before the weekend, this petrol price-checking app which comes as an annual subscription delivers you up-to-date prices across the UK and identifies where the cheapest and most expensive places are to fill up.
Price: £9.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
GalaxyIR Star
Indie game that sees you attacking planets for the fun of it.
Price: £1.45
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Gem Miner: Dig Deeper
Gem Miner is one of those games, proving that a simple idea, some cute graphics and a bucket-load of game play can go a very long way.
Price: £1.35
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Hungry Shark
Chomp your way to the top of the food chain in this fast-paced aquatic eat 'em-up. Binge on the beach, trawl the depths and raid the Antarctic to satisfy your voracious appetite.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Ice: In case of emergency
ICE stores all your medical info and allocates an emergency contact which is accessible straight from your phone's home screen.
Price: £1.45
Ice: In case of emergency review
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Jewellust
Match up the coloured jewels and collect all the mosaic pieces to be become king of Egypt.
Price: £2.00
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Kids Shapes Puzzle Halloween
Kids Shape Puzzle Halloween is an educational and entertaining kids game for preschool-age kids.Thrill your kids with over 30 puzzles.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Lock 2.0
Lock 2.0 is a lock screen app for Android which has iphone style slide unlocking.
Price: £1.21
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
LogMeIn Ignition
Want remote access to your PC at home from your mobile? With LogMeIn, you can.
Price: £19.20
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
National Rail
The entire rail network ready and waiting for you in one handy app.
Price: £4.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Nesdroid
Emulates the NES console, giving you a retro fix of Zelda, Mario, Gauntlet and the rest.
Price: £2.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Newton
Mind-bending space game which will whisk you back to 1984.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Plox: Tower Defense
Classic Tower Defense done right! Featuring 5 maps, 9 different enemies (in over 350 waves), 4 tower types (with upgradable abilities), and a "Game of the Week" which offers new maps and enemies!.
Price: £1.21
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Pure Messenger
The app brings all your messages and feeds into one simple to use widget. It worked brilliantly for us. We let the app take content from our Twitter, Facebook and Gmail accounts and everything was easy to read and accessible, although if we're being picky, the text was a touch too small.
Price: 65p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Rockout Acoustic Pro
Acoustic guitar, with chords sampled from real, classic guitars.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Sea Battle
"You sank my battleship" is a cry which has been heard in homes for generations, but now it's been ported on to the Android platform, albeit in an unofficial capacity.
Price: £1.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
SlingPlayer
Your TV on your Android handset - simple.
Price: £19.73
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Soccer Superstars
Guide your team to world success in Season Mode, bring home a trophy in Cup Mode, or relive memorable international soccer moments in Dramatic Mode!
Price: £4.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
SportsTracker
Create, upload and monitor your outdoor pursuits with SportTracker Pro - the ultimate app for budding iron men.
Price: £5.95
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Spotify
Spotify's arrival on the Android suitably makes up for the absence of an iTunes equivalent by offering huge catalogues of uninterrupted streaming music.
Price: Subscription based - £9.99pm
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Star Hunt
The idea of the game is a simple one: get your marble around the maze in a quick a time as possible, nabbing all the gold stars before the other evil balls do.
Price: £1.99
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Stealth Recorder
Use Shadyface Stealth Recorder to invisibly record audio conversations in the background! Use it to spy on friends, coworkers, your boss, your parents and your teachers! Leave it on the table and they'll have no idea.
Price: £1.83
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Talking Tom Cat
Talking Tom repeats everything you say with a funny voice. You can pet him, poke and punch him, you can even grab his tail.
Price: £1.08
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Tetris
The classic brick breaker officially available on the Android platform.
Price: £1.88
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Tube Status
In a clever move to avoid the likely disappointment of being confronted with an out of service 8.30am train to work, one glance at your handy app linked up to the official London Underground website, and you'll have real-time information for your alternative routes. And a tube map if you really get lost.
Price: 99p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Tweetcaster pro
One of the best looking and intuitive apps, which caters to all your Twittering needs.
Price: £3.25
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Wolfram Alpha
Wolfram Alpha is great: it thinks outside of the box to bring you a mountain of interesting facts.
Price: £1.25
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Word Game Pro
Make words from a pile of 7 random letters against the clock for high score. Many game play twists make this highly addictive and unique.
Price: £1.79
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
You've Got Shopping+
You've Got Shopping+ is an app like any other shopping list application, but with one twist: you can email the list to anyone with a Gmail account.
Price: 65p
Best Android apps | Best Android phones
Zenonia
The RPG is in a similar vein to Zelda. Its graphics are cute and cuddly 16-bit and there is a surprising amount of depth to the gameplay.
Price: £3.98