NOW TV's £2.50 Black Friday deal is a steal

NOW TV is currently offering its Entertainment and Cinema  bundle for 50% off, meaning you can get four month's access for £9.98, which is £2.50 per month.

For that £2.50 you get access to thousands of TV show episodes and movies on demand, streamed directly from NOW.

View the 50% off deal now at NOW

NOW's entertainment and movies packages are so good as have access to all the quality content available on Sky, as NOW is owned by Sky. That means you get the latest blockbuster movies and much-watch TV show boxsets.

And, well, £2.50 a month is a stupidly low amount of money for a month's access to thousands of TV shows and movies that you can watch on-demand.

£2.50 is less than one cup of coffee at Starbucks.

As a result, we think this is one of the best Black Friday deals available.

NOW: 50% off Entertainment & Cinema
A 50% price cut on NOW's Entertainment and Cinema package for Black Friday means you get access for 4 months for just £9.98. That's £2.50 per month for access to 1000s of TV shows and movies. A free NOW 7-day trial is also available right now.

For even more great Black Friday deals be sure to check out T3's guide to the Black Friday sales, which shows you which retailers are having sales and what sorts of discounts are currently available.

If you like the idea of the sort of content offered by NOW but instead would prefer an upgrade to Sky TV, then be sure to check out T3's Sky Q review and Sky Glass review, which detail the two options we recommend.

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

