Free Sky and Virgin TV rival continues expansion with multiple new channels on their way
The UK's free TV streaming alternative is set to grow further in 2026
Quick Summary
As of next year, Freely will expand further thanks to new broadcast partnerships with the likes of Hearst Networks, Talking Pictures and AMC.
This will add at least 10 new channels, with additional stations expected from ITV and 5 in the coming months – all for free.
Freely is continuing to prove that it could become the default platform for free TV broadcasting in the UK. Less than two years old, the live TV streaming service now offers more than 40 channels to watch with many more on the way.
We recently saw the launch of three exclusive channels from British broadcaster Channel 4, while the platform's parent company, Everyone TV, has announced that a further 10 will be added in 2026.
These include Blaze, Bloomberg News, True Crime UK, AMC Reality, Movie Channel, and a host of local TV channels for different locations up and down the country – such as London TV, Liverpool TV and Birmingham TV.
It is also expected that ITV and 5 will soon launch additional channels onto Freely, enabling customers to access live streams of even more homegrown shows and movies.
This is all on top of additional support for the service on devices, including Smart TVs and set-top-boxes. Netgem has already announced that it will be among the first to include the Freely platform on its streaming devices, while a so-far unannounced Humax Freely box recently appeared on electronics retail sites in the UK.
Additional manufacturers are also announcing support in forthcoming new TV models.
"This latest round of content partners marks another step forward for Freely as we scale up the platform for viewers and partners alike," said the CEO of Everyone TV, Jonathan Thompson.
What is Freely and how do you get it?
Freely is a completely free TV service that provides access to more than 40 channels, including those from the UK's biggest broadcasters – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.
It is similar to Freeview and Freesat, although as channels are streamed over the internet rather than delivered over antenna or satellite dish. In many ways, this is similar to Sky Glass, Sky Stream and/or Virgin TV Stream. However, unlike those there is no monthly subscription fee to pay.
You can also catch up on programming by clicking on a show in the electronic programme guide and your device will open the respective streaming service, such as BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
One major benefit to this concept is that a Freely TV or set-top-box can be placed anywhere in the home – wherever you have a decent Wi-Fi signal.
Multiple manufacturers have Freely TVs available already, such as Panasonic, Hisense, TCL, Amazon and Toshiba.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
