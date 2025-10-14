Free Sky and Virgin TV rival continues expansion with multiple new channels on their way

Quick Summary As of next year, Freely will expand further thanks to new broadcast partnerships with the likes of Hearst Networks, Talking Pictures and AMC. This will add at least 10 new channels, with additional stations expected from ITV and 5 in the coming months – all for free.

Freely is continuing to prove that it could become the default platform for free TV broadcasting in the UK. Less than two years old, the live TV streaming service now offers more than 40 channels to watch with many more on the way.

We recently saw the launch of three exclusive channels from British broadcaster Channel 4, while the platform's parent company, Everyone TV, has announced that a further 10 will be added in 2026.

These include Blaze, Bloomberg News, True Crime UK, AMC Reality, Movie Channel, and a host of local TV channels for different locations up and down the country – such as London TV, Liverpool TV and Birmingham TV.

It is also expected that ITV and 5 will soon launch additional channels onto Freely, enabling customers to access live streams of even more homegrown shows and movies.

This is all on top of additional support for the service on devices, including Smart TVs and set-top-boxes. Netgem has already announced that it will be among the first to include the Freely platform on its streaming devices, while a so-far unannounced Humax Freely box recently appeared on electronics retail sites in the UK.

Additional manufacturers are also announcing support in forthcoming new TV models.

"This latest round of content partners marks another step forward for Freely as we scale up the platform for viewers and partners alike," said the CEO of Everyone TV, Jonathan Thompson.

What is Freely and how do you get it?

Freely is a completely free TV service that provides access to more than 40 channels, including those from the UK's biggest broadcasters – the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

It is similar to Freeview and Freesat, although as channels are streamed over the internet rather than delivered over antenna or satellite dish. In many ways, this is similar to Sky Glass, Sky Stream and/or Virgin TV Stream. However, unlike those there is no monthly subscription fee to pay.

You can also catch up on programming by clicking on a show in the electronic programme guide and your device will open the respective streaming service, such as BBC iPlayer or ITVX.

One major benefit to this concept is that a Freely TV or set-top-box can be placed anywhere in the home – wherever you have a decent Wi-Fi signal.

Multiple manufacturers have Freely TVs available already, such as Panasonic, Hisense, TCL, Amazon and Toshiba.