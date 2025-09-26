Free Sky TV rival gets exclusive channels from one of the UK's biggest broadcasters

Quick Summary The UK's free live TV streaming service Freely is the exclusive home to three new channels from broadcaster Channel 4. 4Reality, 4Life and 4Homes feature a range of classic and current content from the network, including Grand Designs, Married at First Sight and Travel Man.

Channel 4 has become the first major broadcaster in the UK to launch three exclusive TV channels on the free streaming platform Freely.

Offering a free alternative to the likes of Sky and Virgin TV, Freely provides live access to the major UK TV channels in a similar way to the likes of Freeview and Freesat, but streams them over the internet instead.

You can also watch catch-up and on demand content, selectable through the electronic programme guide, by just hitting a button on your remote. And the streaming service has the backing of the BBC, ITV, and 5, as well as Channel 4.

It is seen as the future of television, with the days of an aerial on the roof being numbered, and that's echoed by the British network: "We’re proud to lead the way among Britain’s broadcasters by enhancing Freely’s offering,” said Channel 4's director of technology and distribution, Grace Boswood.

"The launch of our new streamed channels further accelerates our transformation into the streaming age as the world’s first public service streamer. It also continues our record of digital distribution firsts to benefit advertisers and viewers."

The three new channels are 4Reality, 4Homes and 4Life. They're fairly self-explanatory, including reality shows, home improvement programming, and documentary and lifestyle series, such as Travel Man, respectively.

All three are available now to view on TVs that support the Freely platform, which includes sets from the likes of Panasonic, TCL, Sharp, Toshiba, Bush and Hisense. Freely also recently announced that it will be available on a set-top-box for the first time, with the service being added to Netgem devices.

It is hoped that this will open the floodgates to other manufacturers following suit.

With the addition of the three new Channel 4 stations, Freely now offers over 50 channels to stream live.