Forget Samsung, Amazon's tablet deal is the one I'd buy at a lower price

Just ahead of Amazon's 'October Prime Day' (follow our live coverage here) – officially known as Big Deal Days – there are already plenty of good offers out there.

But there's one that's hard to ignore from Amazon's own hardware stable. This Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet deal is down to almost half price, making it way cheaper than my other go-to – the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE.

View the Amazon Fire tablet deal here

Indeed, much as I've tested tablets for a living and would go for the Galaxy, this deal is good enough for me to pretty much forget about Samsung's offering – especially if you're seeking a slate for all the family.

I've been reviewing the best tablets for years, and Amazon's offering is "a stellar starter tablet" – as said in T3's review of the Max 11. It's the kind of slate that the whole family could use, popped on top of the table for browsing, streaming, and a bit of light gaming.

However, you need to understand what Amazon's tablet can do and can't do. As it runs on FireOS – which is a fork of Google's Android operating system – it's altogether 'simpler'. This means there's no Google Play Store, so you don't get access to a full suite of downloads, but that's exactly why I think it's the perfect locked-down starter tablet.

If you want an altogether more personal tablet with more apps and games then, of course, my headline here would be quite the opposite – definitely go and look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE. This offers full Google Play services.

Still, different products for different means – and this Amazon one certainly earns its place, especially at such a low price point ahead of the October Prime sale. Do note that its slashed price ends on 14th October, so you've got a short window to decide on whether it's the right purchase for you.