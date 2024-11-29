5-star Payday Deal sees Samsung's best 11-inch iPad Air rival suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

The day has finally arrived and the best Black Friday deals are in full swing. There's plenty to pick from, but if you've been holding out for a decent tablet deal then this 5-star offer is certainly the out-and-out winner that I've seen so far.

View the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal on Amazon

Samsung's Tab S9 is the current top-of-the-range 11-inch tablet in the Galaxy range – yes, there's a Tab S10 series, but that was reserved for the Ultra in the UK – and this iPad Air-like rival has now dropped in price massively as part of Amazon's best offers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £899 now £599 at Amazon There's £300 off Samsung's top-tier tablet – and it's never been this cheap by a significant margin. It's easily among the best Android tablets money can buy – now just a lot less of the latter is needed.

Launched back in 2023, the Tab S9 is the best Android rival to the Apple iPad Air, thanks to a slim profile, high-quality display, and top-level performance.

It's an 11-inch display, so the perfect size for most people – the Plus and Ultra models are pretty massive – so whether you're streaming, drawing, editing, or just browsing, it's good for the lot. There's also an S Pen stylus included in the box, so that drawing angle isn't an extra accessory.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip – not the current gen, of course, which is Snapdragon 8 Elite – which remains fast and efficient enough. Just like the best Android phones, it means you can run more demanding tasks – such as games – without lag, while expecting decent battery life too.

The Tab S9 runs Samsung’s One UI, which is very smart, making the tablet intuitive to navigate – plus it has a whole suite of Galaxy AI features for artificial intelligence-assisted editing, translation and summaries to speed up your workflow.

This tablet is also durable thanks to an Armor Aluminium body and IP68-rated protection from the elements. But the real take-away is that the price has dropped so significantly: it's now the lowest-ever, as I've verified on CamelCamelCamel, and that makes it a total 5-star bargain.