5-star Payday Deal sees Samsung's best 11-inch iPad Air rival suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's price just fell out of the sky

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
(Image credit: Samsung)
Mike Lowe
By
published
in Deals

The day has finally arrived and the best Black Friday deals are in full swing. There's plenty to pick from, but if you've been holding out for a decent tablet deal then this 5-star offer is certainly the out-and-out winner that I've seen so far.

View the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deal on Amazon

Samsung's Tab S9 is the current top-of-the-range 11-inch tablet in the Galaxy range – yes, there's a Tab S10 series, but that was reserved for the Ultra in the UK – and this iPad Air-like rival has now dropped in price massively as part of Amazon's best offers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was £899 now £599 at Amazon

There's £300 off Samsung's top-tier tablet – and it's never been this cheap by a significant margin. It's easily among the best Android tablets money can buy – now just a lot less of the latter is needed.

View Deal

Launched back in 2023, the Tab S9 is the best Android rival to the Apple iPad Air, thanks to a slim profile, high-quality display, and top-level performance.

It's an 11-inch display, so the perfect size for most people – the Plus and Ultra models are pretty massive – so whether you're streaming, drawing, editing, or just browsing, it's good for the lot. There's also an S Pen stylus included in the box, so that drawing angle isn't an extra accessory.

Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip – not the current gen, of course, which is Snapdragon 8 Elite – which remains fast and efficient enough. Just like the best Android phones, it means you can run more demanding tasks – such as games – without lag, while expecting decent battery life too.

The Tab S9 runs Samsung’s One UI, which is very smart, making the tablet intuitive to navigate – plus it has a whole suite of Galaxy AI features for artificial intelligence-assisted editing, translation and summaries to speed up your workflow.

This tablet is also durable thanks to an Armor Aluminium body and IP68-rated protection from the elements. But the real take-away is that the price has dropped so significantly: it's now the lowest-ever, as I've verified on CamelCamelCamel, and that makes it a total 5-star bargain.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸