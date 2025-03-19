Xbox Game Pass to add "British Fallout" sci-fi epic in a matter of days

Quick Summary Atomfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from its release on 27 March. It'll follow Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, and the Blizzard Arcade Collection which are both also coming over the next few days.

We've had some cracking games on Xbox Game Pass this year already – Balatro was surprisingly added to the service a few weeks ago, Watch Dogs: Legion is experiencing something of a resurgence since it arrived on the platform at the end of February, and let's not forget the day one release of the excellent Avowed.

But the fun doesn't stop there – the big-name releases are continuing in the second half of this month, with another newly-launched game coming on 27 March.

Atomfall is being loosely described as the "British Fallout" and it'll be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on day one at no extra cost.

Developed by Rebellion (of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army fame) it's a survival horror come RPG that does bear some similarities with the Fallout franchise. However, it's also got a bit of Clockwork Orange and Dying Light about it, mixed with the Hammer horror films of the 60s and 70s, plus a quirky style of its very own.

Atomfall Features Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's mainly thanks to the very British-ness of it all – from the accents to the scenery. And while a nuclear incident seems to be at the heart of it all, there's a greater mystery to be solved than in Fallout, say.

We're certainly looking forward to giving it a playthrough ourselves.

Also coming to Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of this month are Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (available from tomorrow, 20 March), and the Blizzard Arcade Collection (25 March). The latter is a bundle of the Blizzard classics, Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, The Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing, and RPM Racing.

Also added today are Octopath Traveler II and Train Sim World 5. You can play them right now on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Only Train Sim World 5 is also available for Xbox One though, although both of them, like the other two games above, can be downloaded by Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers too.

What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2025?

It's also worth noting that the following games will be removed from Game Pass on 31 March 2025, so if you want to play them, now's your chance.

MLB The Show 24

Lil Gator Game

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2

Open Roads

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Like a Dragon

The Lamplighter’s League

Monster Hunter Rise

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99 / £14.99 / A$22.95 per month and also gives you access to PC games, plus Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream titles across a multitude of different platforms.