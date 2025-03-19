Xbox Game Pass to add "British Fallout" sci-fi epic in a matter of days
Subscribers set to get Atomfall on day one for free
Quick Summary
Atomfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from its release on 27 March.
It'll follow Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, and the Blizzard Arcade Collection which are both also coming over the next few days.
We've had some cracking games on Xbox Game Pass this year already – Balatro was surprisingly added to the service a few weeks ago, Watch Dogs: Legion is experiencing something of a resurgence since it arrived on the platform at the end of February, and let's not forget the day one release of the excellent Avowed.
But the fun doesn't stop there – the big-name releases are continuing in the second half of this month, with another newly-launched game coming on 27 March.
Atomfall is being loosely described as the "British Fallout" and it'll be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers on day one at no extra cost.
Developed by Rebellion (of Sniper Elite and Zombie Army fame) it's a survival horror come RPG that does bear some similarities with the Fallout franchise. However, it's also got a bit of Clockwork Orange and Dying Light about it, mixed with the Hammer horror films of the 60s and 70s, plus a quirky style of its very own.
That's mainly thanks to the very British-ness of it all – from the accents to the scenery. And while a nuclear incident seems to be at the heart of it all, there's a greater mystery to be solved than in Fallout, say.
We're certainly looking forward to giving it a playthrough ourselves.
Also coming to Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of this month are Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (available from tomorrow, 20 March), and the Blizzard Arcade Collection (25 March). The latter is a bundle of the Blizzard classics, Blackthorne, The Lost Vikings, The Lost Vikings 2, Rock N Roll Racing, and RPM Racing.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Also added today are Octopath Traveler II and Train Sim World 5. You can play them right now on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Only Train Sim World 5 is also available for Xbox One though, although both of them, like the other two games above, can be downloaded by Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers too.
What games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2025?
It's also worth noting that the following games will be removed from Game Pass on 31 March 2025, so if you want to play them, now's your chance.
- MLB The Show 24
- Lil Gator Game
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
- Open Roads
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Like a Dragon
- The Lamplighter’s League
- Monster Hunter Rise
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99 / £14.99 / A$22.95 per month and also gives you access to PC games, plus Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream titles across a multitude of different platforms.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Focal's five-star Bathys headphones dive deeply into darkness
The superb wireless Hi-Fi headphones get a brand new colour option
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Is the toaster oven making a comeback? This Panasonic air fryer seems to think so…
Panasonic celebrates its popular toaster oven with new and improved design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The 5 Xbox handheld features that would make rumoured console an instabuy
If Xbox's handheld console is real, I want these features
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox "Project Kennan" handheld revealed – will it release this year?
New details on Xbox's first gaming handheld have hit the 'net
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Next could introduce a secret weapon to bring it back to the fight
The next-gen Xbox console is tipped for a major, unexpected change
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting the mega remake I've waited two decades for
PlayStation and Nintendo console owners will have to pay for it
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best games of 2024 for free
A multi-award winner has just surprisingly dropped on Xbox Game Pass
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Next-gen Xbox controller pops up again – this time in an unlikely source
The Xbox Sebile controller has been spotted in official Microsoft code
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most underrated sci-fi adventures of all time
This open-world action-adventure is a must-play, in our opinion
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox confirms the console war is over, but could still be the ultimate winner
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given up on trying to convert PlayStation fans
By Rik Henderson Published