Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best games of 2024 for free
A multi-award winner has just surprisingly dropped on Xbox Game Pass
Quick Summary
Balatro has been added to Xbox Game Pass, for subscribers of Ultimate, Standard and PC Game Pass.
The devilishly addictive card game has won multiple awards and can be played for free right now.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be extremely happy to learn that one of the best games of last year has surprisingly been added to the service.
You can now download and play the superb card game Balatro, just as it receives a batch of all-new DLC.
Announced as part of the the latest ID@Xbox stream, the winner of Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2024 has been added to the lineup of titles available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and even Standard members.
The game, which is also one of the best available on Apple Arcade for those with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, is a seemingly simple take on poker, but thanks to a whole stack of extra features, power-ups and mischievous jokers, the action is far from it.
It is, in fact, one of the most addictive card games ever devised, as you try to unlock new jokers, card types and bonuses through its roguelike replayability.
Balatro has also been released on Windows, so is available to PC Game Pass subscribers too, and a new "Friends of Jimbo" bundle of card sets has been released.
These include cards based on Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Civilization VII, Critical Role, Bugsnax, Rust, Slay the Princess, and Dead by Daylight.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
They join the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Among Us, Vampire Survivors, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley in offering different customisation options.
Subscribers should be able to find Balatro available to download and play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PCs now. It's also available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming on multiple different devices, including mobile and Smart TVs.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Next-gen Xbox controller pops up again – this time in an unlikely source
The Xbox Sebile controller has been spotted in official Microsoft code
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most underrated sci-fi adventures of all time
This open-world action-adventure is a must-play, in our opinion
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox confirms the console war is over, but could still be the ultimate winner
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given up on trying to convert PlayStation fans
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass to get one of the biggest day one releases of the year so far... and for free
Obsidian's first-person action RPG is coming to Game Pass this month, as well as Madden NFL 25 ahead of Super Bowl LIX
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass loses major franchise after 4 years of day one releases
All good things must come to an end
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Microsoft talks next-gen Xbox plans – which could end the console wars forever
Xbox Next might not rival the PS6 at all
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass members get one of the year's hottest new shooters for free this month
The latest Sniper Elite is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day one release in January
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox greatly expands storage options to more than 16TB, but doesn't address the biggest issue
You can now add more than 16TB of external storage to your Xbox Series X/S
By Rik Henderson Published