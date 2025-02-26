Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best games of 2024 for free

Quick Summary Balatro has been added to Xbox Game Pass, for subscribers of Ultimate, Standard and PC Game Pass. The devilishly addictive card game has won multiple awards and can be played for free right now.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be extremely happy to learn that one of the best games of last year has surprisingly been added to the service.

You can now download and play the superb card game Balatro, just as it receives a batch of all-new DLC.

Announced as part of the the latest ID@Xbox stream, the winner of Best Independent Game, Best Debut Indie Game and Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2024 has been added to the lineup of titles available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and even Standard members.

Balatro - Game Pass Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The game, which is also one of the best available on Apple Arcade for those with an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, is a seemingly simple take on poker, but thanks to a whole stack of extra features, power-ups and mischievous jokers, the action is far from it.

It is, in fact, one of the most addictive card games ever devised, as you try to unlock new jokers, card types and bonuses through its roguelike replayability.

Balatro has also been released on Windows, so is available to PC Game Pass subscribers too, and a new "Friends of Jimbo" bundle of card sets has been released.

These include cards based on Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Civilization VII, Critical Role, Bugsnax, Rust, Slay the Princess, and Dead by Daylight.

They join the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Among Us, Vampire Survivors, Slay the Spire, and Stardew Valley in offering different customisation options.

Subscribers should be able to find Balatro available to download and play on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PCs now. It's also available to play through Xbox Cloud Gaming on multiple different devices, including mobile and Smart TVs.