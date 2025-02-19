Xbox Game Pass getting one of the most underrated sci-fi adventures of all time

Quick Summary Watch Dogs: Legion, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and F1 24 are all coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this month. The first two will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers.

Microsoft has announced an additional three games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this month. They include the most current Formula One racing game, plus an isometric RPG set in the Warhammer 40K universe.

However, the third is arguably of most interest as it is, in my opinion, one of the most underrated open-world action-adventures of recent times.

Watch Dogs: Legion - Gameplay Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in a dystopian, alternative London, Watch Dogs: Legion is a huge game with some interesting ideas.

The third in a series that is now seemingly on hiatus at Ubisoft, it takes its predecessors' hacking concepts to a whole new level. You can just about hack any major tech in the game, including cars, but where it differs most is that you can also take control and play as just about any person too.

NPCs in the game can be persuaded to join DedSec and aid your cause – to rid London of its AI-fuelled overseers – and any that you recruit can be taken over as your main game character.

That includes grannies, police officers, basically anybody – who each have their own skill sets and capabilities.

It's a high-end concept that holds together well, and although much of the deeper RPG elements that were originally promised failed to make it into the game, the experience is far better than its score of 76 on Metacritic suggests.

Numerous upgrades and DLC releases have appeared since the game's original launch, so there's plenty more gameplay too. And it also stood as one of the first games on Xbox Series X to get ray-tracing support.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Standard subscribers from 25 February.

All subscribers will also be able to play Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader from 20 February, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will get EA Sports F1 24 that day, too.

All three games will also hit Xbox Cloud Gaming.