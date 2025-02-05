Xbox Game Pass to get one of the biggest day one releases of the year so far... and for free

Quick Summary
Obsidian's new action-RPG, Avowed, is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on 18 February as a day one release.
It'll be joined by Madden NFL 25, which will be added tomorrow – in time for the Super Bowl this Sunday.
Although it might have lost the console war when it comes to hardware, Xbox is on fire when it comes to games right now – and it's Game Pass service for Xbox Series X/S and PC owners is having a real moment.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only recently got Sniper Elite: Resistance added to the catalogue on its release, plus the excellent Eternal Strands and Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, but the day one additions don't stop there.
From 18 February, all Ultimate and PC Game Pass members will be able to download and play Avowed at no extra cost. Coming from the Xbox-owned Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds), it's a first-person action-RPG set in the same fantasy world as the studio's excellent Pillars of Eternity series.
It can be described as a less complex but arguably more colourful and fun Skyrim, with free-flowing combat, puzzles, magic casting and a large cast of NPCs to chat to.
From what we've seen of it so far, it really looks the business and has the potential to be one of the best role-players of the year.
Also coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass this month – tomorrow, in fact – is Madden NFL 25.
Nicely timed to coincide with Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, the latest from EA Sports is also one of the best in the series for a few years.
And that's not all, Kingdom Two Crowns will return to the platform on 13 February and will also make its debut on Xbox Game Pass Standard, so you won't even need an Ultimate subscription to play it.
Xbox Game Pass Standard members also get Another Crab's Treasure, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, and the mega-release, Starfield.
It's also worth noting that Avowed and Madden NFL 25 will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to play over Xbox Cloud Gaming, so on mobile, Samsung Smart TVs, and some Amazon Fire TV Sticks.
