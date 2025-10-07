There are deals left, right and centre right now. Not least because Amazon is in the throes of its 'October Prime Day' sale (which is actually called 'Big Deal Days', but here we are – I can't get around pronouncing that mouthful).

Interestingly, however, it's not Amazon that's got the best Nintendo Switch 2 deal that I've seen since the console's launch. Remember when it was nigh-on impossible to buy one? Well, thankfully that's no longer the case – and now you can for less than ever before.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was £429.99 now £418 at EE The Switch 2 was T3's Product of the Year, so you know it's a big deal. Millions have been sold, because millions want to play Nintendo's world-famous characters in better quality than ever before – which is exactly what you'll get here. And now for less than ever before.

I'm not going to pretend this is a world-changing discount, but in today's world every last quid counts, you know? And this EE deal is at least £11 lower than Amazon's asking price – which is certainly a deal if you've been waiting on buying Nintendo's latest console.

I've been lucky enough to possess a Switch 2 since day dot, so I've been playing the console for months (most recently with Mario Galaxy 1 + 2, which I thoroughly recommend).

There's just so much that's entertained me in owning this console. Sure, Mario Kart World is brilliant, too, but it's the Switch 2 upgrade of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that's really kept me going (for 100 hours and counting, thus far).

So if you want yourself a slice of Switch 2 pie then, forget about Amazon's sale, as EE takes the win when it comes to the cheapest available right now. A rare discount indeed.