Your Google Pixel phone just got a killer free software upgrade
There are all sorts of new features coming
Quick Summary
Google just announced a range of killer software upgrades for Pixel users.
That includes a new update for Gemini Live.
Software updates are big news in the modern phone industry. Gone are the days when two years of boosts were sufficient – as consumers look to maintain their hardware for longer, software needs to keep pace.
Now, users of Google Pixel devices are getting a range of killer updates – and it's not just for those with the newest Google Pixel 9 handsets, either. In fact, some of the new features will appear on devices going all the way back to the Pixel 6, ensuring there's something for everyone to love.
Arguably the biggest feature to arrive is dubbed Scam Detection. That uses AI to detect patterns in conversation which are commonly used in scams, and offers a warning to the user. That's far more in-depth than the system currently used on some phones, which simply goes based on the number. It's also going to be exclusive to Pixel handsets.
Next up, there's an update to the Pixel Screenshots app. That sees it suggest screenshots which could be added to different collections, in a bid to take the load off of your mind.
Perhaps more useful for some is the addition of being able to use the Pixel Screenshots app with your work profile. That means you can keep track off all manner of work-related media in the app, and keep it separated from your personal screenshots.
There are also updates to how Gemini Live will operate. That's now making use of the 2.0 Flash version, enabling users to speak in any combination of 45 languages without needing to change your settings. Gemini Live will recognise what's being said and go from there.
The multimodal update which came to the newest handsets back in January is also coming to a greater range of devices now. Everything from the Google Pixel 6 onwards will snag the features, along with the Google Pixel Fold. That offers users of those handsets the ability to add images, files and YouTube videos to provide Gemini with even more context.
It's going to go even further, too. The brand promises another update in the coming weeks – the introduction of Gemini Advanced. That looks set to bring live video and screen sharing to the Gemini Live experience, which should enhance the process even further.
