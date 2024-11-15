Google pulls a masterstroke by getting Gemini onto UK iPhones before Apple Intelligence

Quick Summary Google has released a standalone iPhone app for its Gemini AI assistant. It means you can get access to Gemini directly from its own app on iOS, offering an alternative to Apple Intelligence while you wait for that to launch properly.

Apple announced its take on artificial intelligence back in June in the form of Apple Intelligence, competing with the likes of Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s Galaxy AI.

Both Gemini and Galaxy AI are already doing their thing on the latest devices, with the Pixel 9 Pro placing a focus on Gemini Live when it launched, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series and its latest folding phones also offering AI smarts.

But iPhone users are still waiting for the fully-fledged version of Apple Intelligence, with just a few features launched in the US so far, so if you don’t fancy waiting any more, there’s now a Google Gemini standalone app for iPhone with an interface that matches Android’s offering.

The Gemini app is now available to download from the App Store, rather than being part of the Google Search app. It’s pitched as a study guide and image generator but it brings Gemini Live to the iPhone too.

Gemini Live will allow you to brainstorm ideas, for example, as well as ask for complex topics to be simplified. The Gemini app will allow you to connect to other Google apps too, like Search, YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail.

It is worth noting that Gemini will be able to help with a range of tasks like checking the weather, getting directions or summarising information, but it can't support device actions on iPhone. It means that, unlike Siri on iPhone, you won't be able to ask Gemini to set an alarm or send a text message on iOS for example.

Apple Intelligence is currently in its infancy on iPhone with some features like Writing Tools and Priority Notifications having launched in the States in October with iOS 18.1. If you're in the UK though, you need to have your device set to US English.

The next features, which include Image Playground and Genmoji are expected to come with iOS 18.2 and that is set to arrive in December, along with localised UK English. When it does, you will no longer need to have your iPhone in US English to access Apple Intelligence when that happens.

If you can't wait though, the Gemini app is available to download now so you could give that a go and see what you think about Google's alternative.