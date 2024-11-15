Google pulls a masterstroke by getting Gemini onto UK iPhones before Apple Intelligence

Quick Summary
Google has released a standalone iPhone app for its Gemini AI assistant.
It means you can get access to Gemini directly from its own app on iOS, offering an alternative to Apple Intelligence while you wait for that to launch properly.
Apple announced its take on artificial intelligence back in June in the form of Apple Intelligence, competing with the likes of Google’s Gemini and Samsung’s Galaxy AI.
Both Gemini and Galaxy AI are already doing their thing on the latest devices, with the Pixel 9 Pro placing a focus on Gemini Live when it launched, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series and its latest folding phones also offering AI smarts.
But iPhone users are still waiting for the fully-fledged version of Apple Intelligence, with just a few features launched in the US so far, so if you don’t fancy waiting any more, there’s now a Google Gemini standalone app for iPhone with an interface that matches Android’s offering.
The Gemini app is now available to download from the App Store, rather than being part of the Google Search app. It’s pitched as a study guide and image generator but it brings Gemini Live to the iPhone too.
Gemini Live will allow you to brainstorm ideas, for example, as well as ask for complex topics to be simplified. The Gemini app will allow you to connect to other Google apps too, like Search, YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail.
It is worth noting that Gemini will be able to help with a range of tasks like checking the weather, getting directions or summarising information, but it can't support device actions on iPhone. It means that, unlike Siri on iPhone, you won't be able to ask Gemini to set an alarm or send a text message on iOS for example.
Apple Intelligence is currently in its infancy on iPhone with some features like Writing Tools and Priority Notifications having launched in the States in October with iOS 18.1. If you're in the UK though, you need to have your device set to US English.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The next features, which include Image Playground and Genmoji are expected to come with iOS 18.2 and that is set to arrive in December, along with localised UK English. When it does, you will no longer need to have your iPhone in US English to access Apple Intelligence when that happens.
If you can't wait though, the Gemini app is available to download now so you could give that a go and see what you think about Google's alternative.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
LG could return to the phone market with a foldable device
New patents suggest a revolutionary foldable phone is in LGs future
By Sam Cross Published
-
Quick! This 5-star DJI drone has $200 knocked off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
The AIR 2S Aerial is the ultimate camera drone
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
iOS 18.2 release date leaked – the day when Apple Intelligence comes to the UK
Though nothing is official just yet
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple TV's next big update adds a hugely useful new feature
We love a bit of customisation
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple Vision Pro 2 still on the cards, could come as soon as next year
The Vision Pro story is set to continue
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Future Apple Watch models could ditch the battery and get power from a surprising source
The future of wearable batteries could be no battery at all
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I've used the MacBook Pro M4 for a week and it's even faster than I thought
MacBook Pro M4 is the ultimate upgrade for Intel and early Apple Silicon owners
By Mat Gallagher Last updated
-
Apple TV just got an amazing free update that home cinema fans will love
Choice is good, we like choice...
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
iMac gets M4 upgrade plus a new mouse and keyboard
Apple's all-in-one machine is now one of the most powerful in the range thanks to the new M4 chip inside
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed
Apple's moving all its Macs to the M4 processor – the first batch arrives next week
By Carrie Marshall Published