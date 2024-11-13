iOS 18.2 release date leaked – the day when Apple Intelligence comes to the UK

Quick Summary
A text message sent out to EE customers could have given away the iOS 18.2 release date.
The iOS 18.2 software is currently in beta and when it arrives, it should bring Apple Intelligence to UK, along with extra features, like Genmoji and Image Playground.
Apple announced iOS 18 back in June during its Worldwide Developer Conference and while the initial build has now arrived on compatible iPhones, followed by iOS 18.1, not all of the features are within those releases.
That's especially true if you're in the UK and you've been waiting for Apple Intelligence. While launched in the US already, the UK English version is coming in iOS 18.2, along with a number of extra features.
Those features are set to include Image Playground, Chat GPT integration and Genmoji, although you will need one of the iPhone 16 models or the iPhone 15 Pro models to experience them.
So far, Apple has said iOS 18.2 – which has recently had its third beta release – will be available in December, but it hasn't specified a date. Thankfully, a report from AppleInsider, which appeared based on a discovery by MacRumors, has revealed a more targeted release date – it claims the specific day could be 9 December.
The site came to this conclusion after the third developer beta contained an update for devices that use mobile network EE, which removes the "Add WiFi Calling for Other Devices" option from System Settings. It means EE customers won't be able to start a Wi-Fi call from an iPad or Mac, and EE confirmed those changes via text message to customers, which was posted to the company's community forum.
The text reads: "Hi, we wanted to let you know that, from 9 December, you'll no longer be able to use your EE shared number service on MacBooks and iPads.
"Watch functionality, along with the Apple-provided iCloud number-sharing function, won’t be affected. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by this update.".
As the 9 December date is mentioned in the text, Apple Insider believes this implies the final build of the iOS 18.2 software will be released on that date. Of course, it is worth noting that nothing is officially confirmed by Apple yet, even if the month is, and as iOS 18.2 is currently still in beta, it's possible bugs could be found that then delay the software release.
If the date is accurate however, it's not too much longer to wait to experience some of the main Apple Intelligence features.
If you're in the UK and you want to try some of the early Apple Intelligence features, you will need a compatible iPhone (iPhone 16 models or iPhone 15 Pro models) and you will need to set your device to US English in the language and region settings.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
