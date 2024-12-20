Samsung Galaxy Unpacked poster leak confirms launch date

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones will debut in a matter of weeks

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
(Image credit: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

It's becoming more clear that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on 22 January.

It should see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones, plus a tease of the company's first major XR headset.

We've heard for a while now that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on Wednesday 22 January 2025, and now we seem to have confirmation.

An alleged official poster for the event has leaked online, which includes that date.

Now, anyone could mock up something that looks convincing, especially with generative AI knocking about these days, but the leak comes from long-trusted online leaker Evan Blass, AKA evleaks (via Phone Arena), so it's a decent shout that it's genuine.

Not a lot more has been revealed by the seemingly genuine marketing image, save for what looks to be the corners of Galaxy phones arranged to make the logo for Galaxy AI.

Samsug Galaxy Unpacked 2025 leak

(Image credit: evleaks / Phone Arena)

However, we have heard in recent times that the event will be held in San Jose, California this year, and it'll include a first-look at Project Moohan – Samsung's forthcoming XR headset – as well as the Galaxy S25 phone family.

What will launch during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025?

Samsung typically uses its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to unveil its latest flagship Android phones. This will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 and a redesigned Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It'll also undoubtedly give us an update on the latest status for Galaxy AI – the company's own suite of AI features.

On top of this there will more than likely be a tease of the aforementioned Project Moohan – an Apple Vision Pro rival that's being developed in partnership with Google. We know that it'll run on Android XR, but we should see something more tangible ahead of a full launch later in the year.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

