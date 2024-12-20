Samsung Galaxy Unpacked poster leak confirms launch date

Quick Summary It's becoming more clear that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be held on 22 January. It should see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones, plus a tease of the company's first major XR headset.

We've heard for a while now that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on Wednesday 22 January 2025, and now we seem to have confirmation.

An alleged official poster for the event has leaked online, which includes that date.

Now, anyone could mock up something that looks convincing, especially with generative AI knocking about these days, but the leak comes from long-trusted online leaker Evan Blass, AKA evleaks (via Phone Arena), so it's a decent shout that it's genuine.

Not a lot more has been revealed by the seemingly genuine marketing image, save for what looks to be the corners of Galaxy phones arranged to make the logo for Galaxy AI.

However, we have heard in recent times that the event will be held in San Jose, California this year, and it'll include a first-look at Project Moohan – Samsung's forthcoming XR headset – as well as the Galaxy S25 phone family.

What will launch during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025?

Samsung typically uses its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year to unveil its latest flagship Android phones. This will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 and a redesigned Galaxy S25 Ultra.

It'll also undoubtedly give us an update on the latest status for Galaxy AI – the company's own suite of AI features.

On top of this there will more than likely be a tease of the aforementioned Project Moohan – an Apple Vision Pro rival that's being developed in partnership with Google. We know that it'll run on Android XR, but we should see something more tangible ahead of a full launch later in the year.