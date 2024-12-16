Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S25 launch event date and time revealed by tipster

Quick Summary
The date that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will take place has been suggested by a reliable leaker.
The launch event for the Galaxy S25 family of phones is said to be taking place on 22 January, in San Jose, California.
Barely a day passes where we don’t hear something about Samsung’s future plans. Be that the launch of its next-gen smartphones, or the talk about Project Moohan, the company’s XR headset.
But, the news that everyone is really waiting for is confirmation of Galaxy Unpacked – its next major launch event. Samsung is unlikely to make this announcement before its event at CES in January, because of the risk of overshadowing anything that gets announced there, but we’ve started to see a number of pointers towards a date for Unpacked and the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 family.
I mentioned this date previously, but now a reliable tipster on X has come forward to confirm that it's 22 January. The event is expected to take place in San Jose, California. Those details come from Alvin.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025📅 : January 22nd, 2025🕙 : 10 a.m. PT📍 : San Jose, CaliforniaDevices to be announced:• Galaxy S25• Galaxy S25+• Galaxy S25 Ultra• "Project "Moohan" XR headset teaser pic.twitter.com/EODr2h4A99December 14, 2024
So far there is nothing official from Samsung on the launch of its new devices.
What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is likely to give us a full selection of devices, but the focus will be on the Galaxy S25 family. That’s expected to include the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
A new XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan is likely to get a tease but little else.
Samsung often runs a short video or makes a quick mention of a future product at the end of its announcements, so that there’s something to look forward to. Currently, we don’t know what the market name for the headset will be.
Galaxy Unpacked is likely to focus on Galaxy AI and the enchantments delivered via AI features, rather than the new hardware. Judging by the leaks the new devices will only make incremental changes, leaving most of the changes to software.
Samsung hasn’t had the smoothest ride with its software recently, with One UI 7.0 taking much longer to enter beta than previous updates, leaving fans angry with the slow progress. It’s expected that the Galaxy S25 models will debut the new software for the first time, before those with existing devices get the final version of One UI 7.
So mark your calendars for 22 January – I’m expecting a lot more leaks before we hit that date.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
