Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch finally nears, as mention appears on official web page

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on an official Samsung support page, suggesting that it is finally ready for launch. It'll cut back on some features in comparison with the rest of the S24 family, but it's still expected to have some Galaxy AI capabilities.

It might be unfair to refer to the launch of Samsung phones as relentless, but having just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, it looks like the firm might be preparing to launch its latest FE model – the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

FE stands for "fan edition" and over the past few generations has followed along as a slightly more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S models. There will be some compromises made on the hardware, with the intention being that it offers the essentials for a great experience, rather than the everything you get on the flagship model.

Thanks to a listing on an official Samsung support page (via 91mobiles), we now have confirmation of the SM-S712 model number that we expect to be the Galaxy S24 FE. This isn't the first time that we've heard about it. It was previously listed in an EE database as well as having specs leaked on X.

What's interesting about this most recent leak is the timing. Previously the Galaxy FE model launched in October, but it could be that this phone is going to make an earlier appearance. The previous phone launched at £599 in the UK, $599 in the US or AU$999. There's no word on what the price for the new model will be, but it's always worth checking out discounts on the Galaxy S24 models, to make sure you're getting the best deal.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to have a 6.4-inch display, putting it between the S24 and S24+ models. There's still some debate around the size, with some suggesting that Samsung is going to push it larger to 6.65-inches.

It's expected to have an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 depending on the region it's sold in, meaning you'll get all the power of the flagship phones, while the battery should be a 4500mAh cell.

The compromise usually comes in the camera and materials. Rather than having a glass back, the Galaxy S24 FE could be finished in plastic, while it's likely to have the same 50-megapixel main camera as the Galaxy S24, but then move to lower grade supporting cameras. Currently, we don't have any information on the exact camera arrangement, but that's been the pattern for previous FE devices.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be a great handset. It usually offers an experience that's close to the flagship models, while the cheaper price makes it more attractive.