Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch much sooner than expected – the exciting mid-ranger has been listed by EE

Quick summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE might launch sooner than expected, after being spotted in mobile network EE's database. It could be announced alongside the foldables in July, or even earlier.

Samsung's FE devices are widely celebrated, often bringing much of the flagship Galaxy S experience, but at a more affordable price. It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be close to launch as it has appeared in EE's database.

Spotted by RootMyGalaxy (via Android Authority), the cut-price Galaxy S phone was listed in an EE database with the model number SM-S721U and its appearance suggests that it might launch sooner than expected. The Galaxy S23 FE was announced in October 2023, but this early appearance might indicate that EE is preparing for launch.

We'd previously expected the Galaxy S24 FE to be announced in a similar October window, allowing the regular Galaxy S24 models to flourish before a more affordable alternative was announced. But perhaps we'll see this date moving forward.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in July and perhaps the Galaxy S24 FE will be announced during the same Unpacked event – if not sooner. Certainly, if mobile networks are preparing for launch, then it can't be far off.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE launched at £599 in UK and $599 in the US (AU$899), but choosing when to buy it becomes important, because often there are discounts on the original devices, which can close the gap between the two.

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the best phones of the year and the S24 FE is expected to offer much the same experience. There's some debate over whether it will be Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered, but it is expected to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Offering all-day battery life from a 4500mAh cell, it's only likely to be the cameras that make a change, likely sticking to the same main camera, but dropping the specs on supporting lenses to differentiate from the flagship devices.

What we don't know is how far Samsung will go with Galaxy AI. That was the headline feature of the new 2024 devices, but it was something that the Galaxy A55 missed out on. Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE get the photo editing and other generative AI features from the flagship phones?

We might find out sooner than we thought.