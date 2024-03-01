Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak suggests it could be almost as good as the Galaxy S24

Quick Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy S24 with similar core components like processor but scaled-down cameras and build materials. The phone is expected to be released in October 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family has only just launched - spearheaded by the Galaxy S24 Ultra – but there's already talk of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. It could arrive later in the year and offer much the same experience as the flagship at a lower price.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has already made its case as one of the best phones for 2024, but the looming presence of the Galaxy S24 FE might cause some to pause before they go out and buy a new phone. Details shared on X (via 91mobiles) give us an early look at what to expect from the incoming Fan Edition phone.

Samsung launched its first Fan Edition in 2020, a follow-up on the Samsung Galaxy S20. It offered much the same hardware but at a much more approachable price.

The tactic seems to be to entice the early adopters with the initial launch and then follow up with a second wave in the form of the Fan Edition - or FE - device. We've seen FE used for phones, headphones and tablets.

The principle of the Fan Edition is to focus on the essentials, the hardware and the experiences that fans actually want. That means making a few sacrifices, and that might be in the build materials, or adjusting the cameras a little. Doing this importantly allows a cheaper price.

From my experience with Galaxy FE devices, it's a good compromise and the money saved makes it a worthwhile option for customers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs and details

While the design of the Galaxy S24 FE can be expected to reflect the Galaxy S24, the phone is likely to come with a 6.4-inch display, sitting between the size of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. The source of the leak suggests they are unsure about the screen size, but experience would lean towards it being a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel.

It's said that there will be Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the phone. That might see a split between regions, with Europe getting the Exynos and the US getting Snapdragon. Although there's also the chance that Samsung will go for Exynos globally.

The camera is likely to have the same 50-megapixel sensor as the Galaxy S24, but the front camera and telephoto will likely take a step down, as was the case with the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023.

The battery is suggested to be 4500mAh, which sounds about right and should give good all-day usage.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is not expected to be announced until October 2024 at the earliest, so there's still a long way to go before we get anywhere near this device being available.