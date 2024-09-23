Oppo Find X8 ready to beat iPhone 16 Pro in at least one area

Quick Summary Oppo CEO Pete Lau has shared an image showing the bezels of the iPhone 16 Pro and the Oppo Find X8. It appears that the new Oppo phone will have thinner bezels. It is expected to launch on 21 October.

Oppo's next flagship phone will be the Oppo Find X8 – and it looks like the company has something to celebrate, highlighting one area where it may better the new iPhone 16 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8 is going to be an important device for the company, as it looks to reestablish itself as a global brand, and so it has started to tease some of the headline features.

When Apple announced the iPhone 16 Pro, it increased the screen size while reducing the bezels. Apple even goes as far has highlighting that it has "the thinnest borders on any Apple product". Now Oppo's CEO Pete Lau has shared an image on X with no comment. As they say, a picture tells a thousand words.

(Image credit: Pete Lau / Oppo)

The image shows the bottom bezels of the iPhone 16 Pro and Oppo Find X8. While Lau doesn't say this, it's confirmed by frequent leaker Ice Universe below the image. It shows that the Oppo Find X8 has fractionally slimmer bezels. To twist Apple's parlance, you could say that the Oppo Find X8 has thinner borders than any Apple product.

The comparison to Apple might not stop there, because I previous reported that the Oppo Find X8 could launch with a design like the iPhone, using flattened sides to the frame, but also potentially featuring a button like Apple's Capture Button.

Oppo Find X8 expected specs

The Oppo Find X8 is expected to be revealed on 21 October in China – although the date coincides with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, where we're expecting the announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, so I suspect Oppo will be aiming to be amongst the first to feature that hardware, alongside OnePlus.

It has been suggested that the Oppo Find X8 UItra will have Qualcomm power, while other models will look to the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. Some versions of the phone may have a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Displays across the family of phones are expected to range from 6.5 - 6.8 inches, with three 50-megapixel cameras on the rear of the phone.

Importantly, although this phone is likely to be launched in October for China, we're expecting Oppo to subsequently launch this phone globally, including the UK and Europe, after the company previously confirmed it was making a return to wider markets.