Oppo Find X8 could resemble the iPhone in more ways than one

Quick Summary A leaked image has appeared suggesting Oppo will be adding a Quick Button to its Find X8 series. The leak comes from Ice Universe (a known industry leaker) and it follows the rumours Apple too is looking to offer a capture button on its iPhone 16 Pro models.

There have been a number of rumours circulating about Apple's next iPhone models over the last couple of months. Some of them will turn out to be just that, rumours, but often there is no smoke without a fire and the speculation surrounding the iPhone 16 Pro models featuring an additional button for the camera have been everywhere.

A dedicated camera button, or capture button, isn't an entirely novel idea, of course. Sony has offered a capture button on its Xperia phones for years and while Apple introducing one will make it a fresh feature for iPhone users, it looks like it's not the only company to think it will be a good move for the next-gen of smartphones.

A leaked image from Ice Universe (picked up by 91Mobiles) has suggested Chinese manufacturer Oppo is also looking at adding an extra button to its rumoured Find X8 series to focus on camera functionality.

The image suggests Oppo will call the button a "Quick Button" and it will "freeze the action, one click away", according to the marketing material. This comes after reports suggesting the Oppo Find X8 could follow in the footsteps of iPhone in terms of design.

What iPhone 16 has, OPPO Find X8 series also has. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5Ie4FTSyUMAugust 28, 2024

91Mobiles did a little more digging and discovered an extra image too, which highlighted some more of the Quick Buttons features, specifically three modes, comprising camera mode, picture viewing mode and game mode.

The 'camera mode' will apparently include the ability to take a photo with the button, as you might have expected, use a long press to shoot and offer a sliding zoom functionality. In the 'picture viewing mode', it also looks like the button could allow you to capacitively slide to preview photos and preview sliding zoom, while in the game mode, it will allow you to click and shoot and long press to shoot.

Apple's version has been rumoured to offer the ability to capture images, as well as slide to zoom so the leaks certainly suggest there will be some similarities, though of course neither have actually launched as yet.

The Oppo Find X8 will be the first Find X phone to be released in the UK for a couple of years after Oppo was forced to withdraw from selling in Europe due to a patent dispute.

There have been a number of leaks surrounding the flagship device already, including that the Find X8 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 4, which hasn't been announced yet. Qualcomm usually announces its next-gen chipset in October, so its possible the Oppo Find X8 will then arrive towards the end of 2024 and based on the information so far, it is set to be a pretty exciting Android smartphone.

Apple meanwhile, is expected to announced its iPhone 16 Pro models during its 9 September event so based on that, Apple will be first to showcase its vision for an additional capture button.