Oppo Find X8 could be 2025's Android phone to beat, if leaked specs are true

Quick Summary Oppo is rumoured to launch the Find X8 series with powerful new hardware from MediaTek and Qualcomm, and new battery technology. The series could be topped by the Find X8 Ultra with a quad camera system.

Oppo has had something of a tough time recently, with a patent dispute causing the company to withdraw sales from some of Europe for a brief period. But that’s all in the rearview mirror now – with the Find Series confirmed for a return to the UK in the future.

The Find X8 could be a huge Android phone for Oppo, giving it the chance to reassert itself, staging a comeback with a blockbuster device. Fortunately, thanks to leaked specs, we now have a better idea of what the next flagship from Oppo might offer.

The details come from Digital Chat Station – an often-reliable source of leaks (via 91mobiles). It appears that we might be seeing the Find X8, Find X8 Pro and Find X8 Ultra making up the series. That’s an additional phone over the Find X7 series.

Some of these phones are said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, which is expected to be announced around October – while the Ultra is tipped to launch on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 – also expected to land in October 2024.

The Find X8 Ultra could have the largest display – likely around 6.8 inches – while the other models probably have 6.5 or 6.7-inch displays.

It’s also been suggested that Oppo might move these phones over to silicon-carbon battery technology. That’s recently been rumoured for OnePlus, and it could result in a big 6,000mAh battery, which could lead to epic endurance.

The big difference between these phones, however, is expected to be in the camera system on the back. When T3’s news editor Rik Henderson tested the Find X7 Ultra camera, he was impressed by the performance of the quad-camera system, so it’s easy to be excited about what might come next from Oppo on its flagship phone.

Exactly when we might see the Find X8 series launched remains something of a mystery, but seeing as it’s rumoured to arrive with hardware that’s not yet been announced, it would be fair to expect Oppo to announce the new devices towards the end of 2024.

It’s likely that Oppo will announce the Find X8 in China first, perhaps making its way to Europe at Mobile World Congress in February 2025. Given the past experience of Find X models, this is a phone to look forward to.