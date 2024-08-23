Oppo Find X8 leaks with iPhone-like design but with a huge camera upgrade

Quick summary The Oppo Find X8 has leaked in a hands-on image. The new phone appears to have flat sides and a huge camera module. It's expected to launch in October 2024.

Oppo is looking to make a comeback to global markets with the Oppo Find X8 towards the end of the year. Recently we've seen a run of leaks about this phone, suggesting the range of models that will be available, as well as some discussion of the specs to expect.

It looks like Oppo wants to mark its return with the best phone that it can having spent a couple of years out of Europe. Now, thanks to a new leak from MyDrivers, we have a look at an unreleased device reported to be the Oppo Find X8.

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

This shows a device that appears to have flattened edges like recent iPhone models, or indeed like the new Pixel 9 Pro. The camera on the back looks out of place as it's a large squarish blob, although MyDrivers seems to suggest this is for confidentiality and the final model will likely have a round camera design instead. Indeed, we've previously seen a sketch showing a round design and this seems more likely.

Fitting with the flat edges of the frame, it also looks like the curved edges to the display will be dropped, for a flat display instead.

The new series of phones is expected to be announced in October for the Chinese market and is likely to then see a global launch at a later date, perhaps at Mobile World Congress in 2025.

Oppo Find X8 specs according to leaks

There is thought to be three different models in the Find X8 family. The regular Find X8, the Find X8 Pro and the Find X8 Ultra. The first two models are said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, while the latter is through to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 powered. That explains the launch timing, as this hardware has not yet been announced and will likely be introduced in October too.

The display sizes are expected to be 6.5, 6.7 and 6.8 inches respectively, while the big news is that the Find X8 Ultra is expected to have a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery. This battery could offer 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We also know that the Find X8 Ultra will have an IP68 rating, but it's the cameras that people are going to be most interested in. The partnership with Hasselblad is expected to continue, while it's said that there will be three 50-megapixel cameras on the back.

That should continue the impressive performance that we encountered with the Find X7 Ultra recently.