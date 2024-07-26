Oppo's first UK flagship for years could also have next-level features

Quick Summary Details about the next-gen flagship Oppo Find X8 Ultra have been unveiled. They come from a manager of the project, making it the first confirmed details about the device.

When you think of the best Android phones on the market, chances are a handful of brands come to mind. While new players are always emerging, several brands have the benefit of long-standing history in the space, making them well known among users.

Chances are Oppo aren't in that mix, though. That's in part because they are a newer company, and also because they've been removed from the European market in different varieties over the last few years.

That's no more, though, with their models returning to shelves. And whether you currently count them among the top dogs or not, you really should.

That's because the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has just had some specs revealed by a company spokesperson. Zhou Yibao is a product manager for the Find series, and has unveiled a lot of killer sounding features for the next-gen model.

The headline is a 6,000mAh battery. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though. The brand is partnered with OnePlus which has recently been unveiling its Glacier Battery technology on different models.

That uses a modern design to cram more capacity into a cell the same physical size as those using traditional manufacturing methods. That should enable users to get better battery life from a phone without having to increase the physical dimensions.

We also know that the Find X8 Ultra will have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. That should make it pretty hardwearing, and allow for users to take their handset with them, even in more trying environments.

There's also going to be a slimmer frame on board. While it's not yet clear what those dimensions are, the device will be slimmer than the 9.5mm Find X7 Ultra, and will have a smaller camera bump.

All of that sounds like a fairly impressive design. With no firm release date for the handset as of right now, we'll have to wait and see what else is announced prior to it hitting the market.