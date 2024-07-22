OnePlus Open 2 tipped for major battery boost that'd make every phone better

Quick Summary Leaked information suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 could have a major battery boost. That will affect not just the capacity, but the material used, too.

If you're a fan of emerging and innovative technology, you'll be well aware of the best foldable phones. Once simply the work of dreamers, we now have unparalleled access to handset with display sizes which defy their physical footprint.

While many brands and models have captured the public attention in that sphere, the OnePlus Open is widely regarded as the top dog. That offers the widest array of flagship level specs, giving users a fantastic option for their book-style foldable phone needs.

Now, its successor sounds like an even more attractive prospect. Continuing the theme of innovation, the OnePlus Open 2 is rumoured to pack in a whopping 6,000mAh battery.

That would represent a significant step for the industry. While a handful of devices – like the Honor Magic V2 – offer a 5,000mAh cell, many use smaller batteries. That even includes the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It's not just a larger capacity, either. The brand uses something called Glacier Battery technology, which uses silicon to offer a greater capacity in the same physical size. That innovative technology could push the brand further ahead in the market, offering longer screen-on time for their devices.

The leak itself comes from a reputable insider called Digital Chat Station. They are a well-regarded source for these kinds of leaks, offering details about new models far in advance of release.

This news in particular spoke of the Oppo Find N5. However, since the merger between OnePlus and Oppo, the two devices have been broadly similar, with the Oppo serving the Chinese market and OnePlus taking the global market.

It's reasonable to assume, then, that the specs leaked about the Oppo will also make their way to the global handset. With no launch date currently confirmed, we will have to wait for further information as it develops over the coming weeks and months.