Motorola set to launch a surprise extra flip phone

Quick Summary
A Motorola device named Razr 50s has appeared on a HDR10+ certification site, suggesting another flip phone could be coming.
The listing was spotted by MySmartPrice and picked up via 91Mobiles but no extra specs were revealed about the mystery device.
There have been several great flip phones announced this year already, with the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra revealed in June, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July and the Xiaomi Mix Flip 4 very shortly after.
It might not be the end of the flip phone launches before the year is out however, with not only Honor's CEO announcing the company was preparing for a global flip phone launch, but a certification listing suggesting Motorola isn't done yet either.
The listing was spotted by MySmartPrice (picked up by 91Mobiles) and it sees a device named the Motorola Razr 50s certified for HDR10+. The listing also mentions other devices including the Motorola Edge 50, Moto s50 and the ThinkPhone 25.
No extra information is revealed about the Moto Razr 50s from the listing in terms of specs, but 91Mobiles seems to think it could be a more affordable model of the Razr 50. It could also mean a range of different things however, from a special variant to a special model in a particular country so it's probably best not to get too excited that we might be about to see a cheaper foldable arrive before the year is out.
It's likely that as it has appeared on the HDR10+ certification, that the Moto Razr 50s moniker may now appear on other certification platforms in the coming weeks, but for now, if you want a folding phone from Motorola, the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra are your two options. It's worth noting that both support HDR10+ so the Razr 50s would be following in their footsteps.
The Razr 50 starts at £800 in the UK, and it comes in three colour options comprising Beach Sand, Koala Grey and Spritz Orange. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X platform and features a 6.9-inch main display, 3.63-inch external display and a 4200mAh battery.
The Moto Razr 50 Ultra meanwhile, starts at £1,000 and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform, with a 6.9-inch main display and 4-inch external display. It has a 4,000mAh battery.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
